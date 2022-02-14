According to reports, Missouri football promoted safeties coach Blake Baker to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator D.J. Smith to co-defensive coordinator on the heels of former DC Steve Wilks’ departure to the Carolina Panthers.
On3’s Matt Zenitz was the first to report Baker’s promotion, and PowerMizzou’s Gabe DeArmond was the first to report Smith’s. An MU spokesperson declined to confirm the details.
Baker, 39, whom Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz hired as safeties coach Jan. 20, reportedly will be Drinkwitz’s third defensive coordinator in as many seasons. He follows Wilks, who will be the secondary coach in North Carolina, and Ryan Walters, who left for the same position at Illinois after the 2019 season.
Baker coached much of his college career under former Miami coach Manny Diaz. He was the safeties coach for Diaz at Louisiana Tech in 2014 and again when Diaz got Miami’s head coaching job in 2019. The notable exception was 2013, when he coached safeties at Arkansas State. Drinkwitz was the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach on that Arkansas State staff under current Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.
Baker was defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech from 2015-2018 as well as Miami from 2019-2020. He called defensive plays for both teams, but Diaz — a defensive-minded coach — announced he would take play-calling responsibilities from Baker in January of 2021. Shortly thereafter, Baker left to become the linebackers coach at LSU.
As a defensive coordinator, Baker’s teams generally fared pretty well, mostly ranking in the top half of the FBS efficiency-wise against both on the run and the pass. Four of his six defenses ranked in the top 40 in yards per pass attempt allowed, while three ranked in the top 40 in yards per carry.
That being said, his tenure in Miami ended poorly. Calls for his job grew loud when North Carolina dropped 778 total yards and 62 points on the Canes in a December game that, if won, could have put Miami in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Canes-centric SB Nation site State of the U called his quasi-demotion to non-play-calling DC “an unjustified olive branch that needed to be thrown into a campfire.”
Missouri fans should not draw sweeping conclusions from that article or anything angry Miami fans may have said after the 2020 season. Drinkwitz clearly believes in him, not only evidenced by his hiring and promotion but by the third-year coach speaking excitedly on Feb. 2 about what Baker could bring to the table as Wilks’ “No. 2.”
“I had a relationship with Blake Baker, working with him at Arkansas State and Boise State and having tracked his career,” Drinkwitz said. “I knew the need for a safeties coach, with Coach Wilks being our corners coach. I felt like that was an opportunity to add somebody who has coordinating experience at the collegiate level, who’s seen a lot of different things in the SEC, been in the SEC, been in the ACC, can be a sounding board for Steve (Wilks) and continue to help us improve and be somebody who can really be a ‘No. 2’ in that room.”
Smith, 32, played linebacker in college at Appalachian State and played in the NFL for four years, primarily with the Green Bay Packers. He joined App State’s coaching staff as a senior defensive analyst under Scott Satterfield in 2017 then became outside linebackers coach the next season.
Drinkwitz took over at Appalachian State in 2019, and he kept Smith in his position as OLBs coach. When he took the Missouri job, Drinkwitz brought Smith with him as linebackers coach, and he gave him the recruiting coordinator title on Jan. 12 in the wake of Casey Woods’ departure to SMU.
“D.J. Smith has been a tremendous linebackers coach for us, but he’s been our best recruiter,” Drinkwitz said Feb. 2. “So with Coach Woods leaving as our recruiting coordinator, it was an opportunity for us to promote D.J. Smith to our recruiting coordinator position and give him ownership in that. He’s really done a really nice job of taking ownership and continuing to set the direction for us in recruiting.”