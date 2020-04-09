It appears the Border War is once again coming to Faurot Field.
Missouri and the University of Kansas are currently working on a four-game football series, as first reported by PowerMizzou's Gabe DeArmond.
#Mizzou AD Jim Sterk told donors in an email this morning that a four-game football series with Kansas "is being contracted as of this writing.” Look for series to be finalized soon.— Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) April 9, 2020
#Mizzou is working on contracting a four-game football series with Kansas, as @GabeDeArmond first reported. The two rivals haven't played in football since Mizzou left the Big 12. Looks like the Border War is coming back.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 9, 2020
The matchups will mark the first time the football programs have been pitted against each other since 2011, when the Tigers won 24-10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Overall, the Tigers lead the series with the Jayhawks 57-54-9. Between 1918 and 2011, the teams met for 93 consecutive years. It is the fifth-most played matchup in college football, even with its nine-year hiatus.
Several details, including locations, years played, and ticket information, are still unclear, but the announcement of this series isn't a massive surprise.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said after an October loss to Kentucky — about a week after both schools finalized a Border War deal for the men's basketball programs — that he hoped a deal would get done with football by the end of the calendar year.
While the timespan of this series is unclear, it's likely it won't happen for another five years, as the Tigers have their nonconference opponents scheduled through the 2025 season.