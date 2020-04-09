It appears the Border War is once again coming to Faurot Field.

Missouri and the University of Kansas are currently working on a four-game football series, as first reported by PowerMizzou's Gabe DeArmond.

The matchups will mark the first time the football programs have been pitted against each other since 2011, when the Tigers won 24-10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Overall, the Tigers lead the series with the Jayhawks 57-54-9. Between 1918 and 2011, the teams met for 93 consecutive years. It is the fifth-most played matchup in college football, even with its nine-year hiatus. 

Several details, including locations, years played, and ticket information, are still unclear, but the announcement of this series isn't a massive surprise. 

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said after an October loss to Kentucky — about a week after both schools finalized a Border War deal for the men's basketball programs — that he hoped a deal would get done with football by the end of the calendar year.

While the timespan of this series is unclear, it's likely it won't happen for another five years, as the Tigers have their nonconference opponents scheduled through the 2025 season. 

  I'm a sports reporter, covering features and enterprise stories in the mid-Missouri area.

