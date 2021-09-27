With four games under its belt, Missouri enters its Southeastern Conference home opener against Tennessee at the .500 mark.
The Tigers have earned both their wins at home while falling on the road at Kentucky and Boston College. Their struggles have been consistent throughout all four weeks though, regardless of their opponent.
The main one? Missouri’s run defense.
Here’s a report card for the Tiger position groups heading into Week 5:
Quarterbacks: A-
Though Connor Bazelak has played the majority of the snaps at QB for Missouri, both Brady Cook and Tyler Macon had impressive drives against Southeast Missouri State in Week 3 when they made their first appearances of the season.
Bazelak has made significant improvements from 2020 to 2021. In four games, he’s passed for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns, completing 68.8% of his passes.
Cook completed all five of his passing attempts and threw for 29 yards and a touchdown during his lone drive against the Redhawks. Macon also commanded a touchdown-scoring drive that week, scoring on a 65-yard throw to JJ Hester. It was the first career touchdown for the true freshman.
Running backs: A-
Tyler Badie has carried the running back group through the first four games of the season, rushing for 417 of Missouri’s 634 yards. He has more than three times as many carries as the next closest of his peers. With five rushing touchdowns — and three through the air — Badie is averaging 104.3 rushing yards.
But other than Badie, no one has really stood out. Though Elijah Young has been listed in the second spot on the depth chart, Michael Cox has earned more yards as he’s emerged in Weeks 3 and 4. The redshirt freshman has 78 net yards on six carries and two touchdowns.
Wide receivers: B
This is by far Missouri’s deepest position, and players have been regularly shuffled through the rotation to see the field.
Keke Chism leads the group in receiving yards with 181, followed closely by Tauskie Dove and Badie, with 176 each. Badie who has more receiving touchdowns than any of the team’s actual wide receivers. He’s also Bazelak’s most-targeted player.
The wide receiver group has five of the team’s 12 receiving touchdowns, with the others coming from Badie and other running backs and tight ends.
So while the WR corps has depth and certainly talent — five wideouts have receptions of 40 or more yards — it’s still in some regards being outperformed by someone playing a different position.
Tight ends: B-
Outside of Daniel Parker Jr.’s two receiving touchdowns against Kentucky and one by Niko Hea in Week 1, Missouri’s two main tight ends have been used more in a blocking capacity than as receivers It’s not a group that has stood out much through the first four weeks.
Offensive line: B+
While the absence of Case Cook has seemed to dampen Missouri’s O-line the past two weeks, overall the group has been effective at creating holes for Badie and the rest of the running backs.
The line has given up three sacks, granting Bazelak more time in the pocket. Missouri is also tied at No. 26 among Division I teams in tackles for loss allowed, averaging 4.5.
Defensive line: D+
Missouri’s D-line has left something to be desired in the first third of the season.
The Tigers are No. 129 in rushing defense following their loss in Week 4, allowing an average of 269.2 yards on the ground to opposing offenses. They’ve also surrendered 12 rushing touchdowns.
Though the defensive line’s pass rush has been decent, Missouri’s overall defense is still No. 115 in the nation. All signs point back to the D-line as a group that needs to show improvement over the next few weeks.
Linebackers: C
The linebacker group came out strong in Week 1 against Central Michigan, led by transfer Blaze Alldredge, who had eight solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Devin Nicholson has also been a stronghold among the linebackers, leading the team with 23 total tackles and two sacks.
Missouri has struggled to make big plays against its bigger opponents, though. The linebackers’ performance has contributed to the Tigers’ struggles with run defense, and the absence of Nick Bolton — now with the Kansas City Chiefs — has been noticeable.
Secondary: B-
Jaylon Carlies has been a huge factor in a decent start foe Missouri’s secondary. He leads the team with two interceptions and also has a forced fumble and 13 total tackles.
The Tigers have a total of five interceptions through the first four games, with the other three coming from Shawn Robinson, Akayleb Evans and Kris Abrams-Draine. In the SEC, only Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama have more interceptions. Mississippi State is tied with Missouri at five.
Martez Manuel has the second-most tackles for the Tigers with 22. He’s also credited for half a sack.
Kickers/Punters: A+
Against Boston College, MU kicker Harrison Mevis nailed a 56-yarder to send the game into overtime tied 34-34. It was a career best.
The true sophomore is perfect this season on field goals, with five scores for Missouri. Four of his five kicks have been from farther than 40 yards.
His special teams counterpart, punter Grant McKinniss, is averaging 43.7 yards per punt. He also set a career long with a 59-yard punt at Boston College that pinned Eagles at their own 2-yard line in the first quarter.