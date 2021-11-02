There have been some bright spots during the middle stretch of Missouri’s season, but by and large, the Tigers are still struggling.
MU earned its first Southeastern Conference, Power Five and road win of the season Saturday in its 37-28 win over Vanderbilt. However, the Commodores controlled the game in the second quarter during which they led 14-10.
{span}Here’s a report card for the Tiger position groups ahead of their matchup with No. 1 Georgia: {/span}
Quarterbacks: B+
Starting QB Connor Bazelak has thrown five interceptions in the past four games, pushing his season total to seven. While his completion percentage has stayed roughly the same all season, his yardage has decreased and he’s thrown just three touchdowns.
True freshman Tyler Macon came in to close out Missouri’s road game against the Commodores, but did not attempt any passes. He had two carries for eight yards and a touchdown.
Macon or Brady Cook may feature heavily in MU’s upcoming game against Georgia with Bazelak going down injured Saturday. Cook has only appeared in one game this season.
Running backs: A+
At this point you can’t not give Tyler Badie the highest grade possible for the way he’s put Missouri on his back and carried it to four wins. Following the Tigers’ win over Vanderbilt Saturday, Badie was named Southeastern Conference Co-offensive Player of the Week. He set career-highs in carries, rushing yards and all-purpose yards.
Since MU’s last report card, running back Michael Cox was also placed on scholarship. He appeared against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt and had a combined six carries for 44 yards.
Wide receivers: B+
Keke Chism’s Hail Mary touchdown reception boosts the wide receiving corp up a bit after the last report card when they earned a B. He leads the team with 383 receiving yards this season and 13.21 yards per completion.
He’s followed closely by Tauskie Dove (370), meaning Badie is no longer the leading “receiver” for the team. JJ Hester and Barrett Banister have also had strong performances in the past few weeks.
Tight ends: C+
The tight ends haven’t done anything alarmingly bad, but they have been responsible for a few costly penalties the past few games for the Tigers. For example, an unnecessary roughness call against Daniel Parker Jr. against Vanderbilt cost Missouri a touchdown.
Both Parker and Niko Hea haven’t done much production wise offensively, either.
Offensive line: B+
The O-line has still been relatively successful in creating room for Badie to do his thing, but the loss of right guard Case Cook for the season does weaken them overall. Though he did end up playing against Vanderbilt, center Michael Maetti also featured on the Week 9 injury report. There’s potential for the group to get a little thin if anyone else goes down.
Defensive line: D+
Missouri’s rushing defense has made little improvement since the last time these grades came around. The Tigers gave up 258 yards on the ground to Vanderbilt after temporarily being relieved of their last-place position for rushing defense in the FBS.
They’re back there following Week 9, having allowed an average of 363 yards rushing per game this season. Its worst performance of the season was against Tennessee when the Volunteers earned 458 yards on the ground.
The one bright spot? Mekhi Wingo scored the team’s first defensive touchdown.
Linebackers: C-
Similar to the other defensive positions, none of the linebackers have done anything too spectacular to allow their grade to budge. They might be the group most affected by MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s change to not having a depth chart. The starting group has shifted slightly week-to-week.
Chad Bailey has had some strong games, with six tackles, a sack and a QB hurry against Vanderbilt.
Secondary: B-
Missouri’s secondary has hauled in three interceptions in the past three games, and Martez Manuel recorded his career first against Vanderbilt. The Tigers are No. 22 in the football subdivision for passing yards allowed, giving up just 191.8 yards per game through the air.
It’s not quite enough to boost them in terms of grades, but with the way Kris Abrams-Draine has been playing — 14 total tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in the past four games — the secondary could trend upward in the back half of the season.
Kickers/Punters: A+
Harrison Mevis extended his perfect kicking streak to 19 against Vanderbilt, nailing field goals from 46, 32 and 52 yards out. He was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list in July and is certainly making a case to be the season’s winner.