Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett "intends to enter the transfer portal," 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported Sunday afternoon.
An MU spokesperson declined to comment.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett "intends to enter the transfer portal," 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported Sunday afternoon.
An MU spokesperson declined to comment.
According to the report, "Missouri is still hoping to keep Lovett, ... but indications are Lovett will end up elsewhere."
After moving exclusively to the slot in the spring, Lovett had a breakout season as a sophomore this fall. Lovett finished third in the SEC with 846 receiving yards this season. He caught 56 passes.
Lovett finished four games with over 100 yards receiving, including Missouri's 29-27 win over Arkansas on Friday.
Throughout the season, it seemed like any time Missouri needed a big play downfield Lovett was the target. Against Auburn, Lovett came down with a 34-yard catch down the right sideline to set Missouri up for a would-be game-winning field goal with a minute to go.
Lovett was also a key part of Missouri's short-passing game, with a skill set he described as "shifty, fast and good hands."
With two more years of eligibility, Lovett will have suitors lining up for his services if he enters the transfer portal.
This story will be updated as more information emerges.
Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.