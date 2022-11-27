Dominic Lovett points to signify a first down (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett points to signify a first down Sept. 17 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

 Maria Schneider/Missourian

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett "intends to enter the transfer portal," 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported Sunday afternoon.

An MU spokesperson declined to comment.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

