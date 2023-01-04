Missouri is aiming to hire former Fresno State offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as the program's new offensive coordinator, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Wednesday morning.
The 2022 season was Moore's first as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fresno State after spending five years with the program as a wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
Moore was the play-caller for the Bulldogs this past season, when they averaged 30.5 points and 402.6 yards per game on the way to a 10-4 record and a Mountain West championship. Fresno State had the nation's No. 27-ranked passing offense.
The offense was led by senior quarterback Jake Haener, who threw for 2,039 yards, 20 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Haener missed five games because of an ankle injury. In a full 2021 season with Moore as passing game coordinator, the QB threw for more than 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Haener following Moore to MU isn't a possibility, as he's out of eligibility, but Fresno State starting center Bula Schmidt, offensive guard Tyrone Sampson and wide receiver Josh Kelly are all in the transfer portal.
Before beginning his coaching career at the College of Idaho in 2014, Moore was a wide receiver at Boise State, where he caught passes from older brother and current Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore's playing career ended a season before MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz arrived at Boise as tight ends coach in 2014.
Should he be hired, Moore will inherit a Missouri offense that ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference in 2022 in yards per game. The Tigers will be without Dominic Lovett, the team's leading receiver in 2022, after his transfer to Georgia.
The new coordinator will have the opportunity to work closely with freshman quarterback Sam Horn this spring, as 2022 starter Brady Cook will miss practices because of a recent shoulder surgery. Cook threw for 2,724 yards and 14 touchdowns as MU finished 6-7.
The move to hire an offensive coordinator was hinted at back in November, when Drinkwitz signed a contract extension that increased not only his salary but the program's salary pool as a whole.
Drinkwitz has been the Tigers' offensive play-caller for all three of his seasons in Columbia and has never had an offensive coordinator. There were reports that quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan took on play-calling duties at certain point throughout the season. Hamdan left last month for the OC position at Boise State.
Following the team's 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl, Drinkwitz took blame for the offense's late-game stall, vowing to reflect on what was needed to boost the offense moving forward.
While play-calling duties have not been assigned, Moore's potential hire is a sign of change coming to the Missouri offense in 2023.