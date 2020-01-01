Pete Thamel from Yahoo Sports is reporting that Missouri is hiring former Washington Huskies assistant Bush Hamdan as an assistant coach.
Hamdan spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Washington.
Before that, in 2017, Hamdan spent one season in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons as the quarterbacks coach.
In 2016, Hamdan was the wide receivers coach and the pass game coordinator for Washington.
Hamdan joined the Huskies staff before the 2015 season as an offensive quality control assistant.
In 2014, Hamdan was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Davidson.
In 2013, Hamdan was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas State, where he worked with current Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who was the running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator.
In 2012, Hamdan gained SEC coaching experience. He served as Florida's wide receivers coach.
In 2011, Hamdan coached tight ends at Sacramento State.
In 2010, Hamdan was an offensive intern at Maryland.
Hamdan's coaching career started in 2009, when he was a student assistant at Colorado State, where he worked with Missouri's current defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who was another student assistant.
In Hamdan's playing days, he was a quarterback at Boise State.