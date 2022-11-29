Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers.

According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19 season in 2020. The fourth-year defensive back picked up his lone start of the year Friday against Arkansas in lieu of an injured Joseph Charleston.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

