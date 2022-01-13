Missouri secondary coach Aaron Fletcher will be leaving the program for a role at Arizona State, according to a report Thursday by Yahoo Sports college football reporter Pete Thamel.
Neither program has confirmed the hire.
Sources: Missouri corners coach Aaron Fletcher has agreed to become the defensive backs coach at Arizona State.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2022
Fletcher joined the MU staff in February after spending six seasons at Tulsa, where his pass defense regularly ranked in the top of the American Athletic Conference. The Tiger passing defense finished No. 29 in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision in 2021 under Fletcher's guidance.
While at Tulsa, he established 'The Legacy of Black Wall Street' initiative aimed at bringing awareness to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Tulsa dedicates its second game of each season to the initiative.
With Fletcher's departure, Missouri has lost three assistant coaches since the end of the regular season. Former tight ends coach Casey Woods left in December for the offensive coordinator position at SMU, and defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison stepped down to take on a non-coaching position within the program Jan. 5.
Missouri has also had nine players transfer out of the program since its loss to Arkansas on Nov. 26, including three from the secondary.
Former Tiger WR Washington accepts analyst position at Oklahoma
L'Damian Washington, who played four years at wide receiver for Missouri under coach Gary Pinkel, accepted an offensive analyst position at Oklahoma, he announced Thursday via Twitter.
#NewProfilePic #BoomerSooner All Glory to God! pic.twitter.com/nHkVbVR04S— L'Damian Washington (@LWashington_2) January 13, 2022
In addition to his role as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma, Washington will also be an assistant wide receivers coach. Washington finished his MU career with 1,735 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
After going undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft, Washington spent time with seven different teams between 2014-15. He later played in the Canadian Football League and XFL, logging 21 receptions for 252 yards in 2020 with the St. Louis BattleHawks.
Washington briefly served as Missouri's Director of Player Development under coach Eliah Drinkwitz.