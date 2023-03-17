Marcus Johnson

Marcus Johnson

 Courtesy of MU athletics

According to multiple reports, Missouri offensive line coach, assistant head coach and run game coordinator Marcus Johnson could be on the move.

247Sports' Chris Hummer reported Friday morning that Purdue is expected to hire Johnson to an unspecified role on new coach Ryan Walters' staff. Walters was Missouri's defensive coordinator in 2020, which was Johnson's first year with the Tigers.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you