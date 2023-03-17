According to multiple reports, Missouri offensive line coach, assistant head coach and run game coordinator Marcus Johnson could be on the move.
247Sports' Chris Hummer reported Friday morning that Purdue is expected to hire Johnson to an unspecified role on new coach Ryan Walters' staff. Walters was Missouri's defensive coordinator in 2020, which was Johnson's first year with the Tigers.
Reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter and Power Mizzou's Gabe DeArmond indicated that while the hire is not finalized, Purdue is hoping to hire Johnson away from MU.
An MU spokesperson declined to confirm the reports.
Though the Tigers' offensive line and run game struggled in 2022, Johnson is highly respected in Columbia. He helped Tyler Badie set the Tigers' all-time record for rushing yards in a single season in 2021, and he helped Larry Rountree III rush for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games the year before that.
Under Johnson, offensive tackle Larry Borom had a career season in 2020 and was drafted by the Chicago Bears the following April. Javon Foster, also developed by Johnson, is projected by many to be drafted in 2024.
Though not in the NFL, other Missouri offensive linemen who were productive starters in 2020 and 2021 under Johnson include Michael Maietti, Case Cook and Hyrin White.
The Missourian will provide updates on this story as it develops.