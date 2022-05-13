Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is hosting former Southern Miss and Mississippi State quarterback Jack Abraham for a visit this weekend, according to reports from PowerMizzou's Gabe DeArmond and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter.
Abraham is the fourth known transfer quarterback that Missouri has hosted for an on-campus visit, the first three being Arizona State's Jayden Daniels (he wound up choosing LSU), Georgia's JT Daniels (West Virginia) and Baylor's Gerry Bohanon (USF).
Abraham stands 6-foot, 205 pounds and played for Southern Miss for three years. He transferred to Mississippi State for the 2021 season but did not play because of injury. In his most recent season, 2020, he threw for 8.2 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in five games, losing four of them.
For context, those losses fell mostly on the shoulders of a defense that failed to hold their opponent under 30 points even one time. Abraham led Southern Miss to the Armed Forces bowl in 2019, which they lost to Tulane.
Because of two redshirts and a COVID year, this would be Abraham's seventh season in college football. The Oxford, Mississippi, product redshirted his true freshman year at Louisiana Tech in 2016 then spent a year at Northwest Mississippi Community College before three years at Southern Miss and one at Mississippi State.
Abraham is 24 and will turn 25 in October. He would be the oldest quarterback on Missouri's roster by a wide margin.
Missouri currently plans to roster three scholarship quarterbacks in 2022, pending the results of its transfer QB search and incoming freshman Sam Horn's MLB Draft prospects. He is currently ranked as the No. 71 player in the draft by MLB Pipeline.
Redshirt sophomore Brady Cook and redshirt freshman Tyler Macon are the other two, and they are expected to compete for the job in late summer and early fall. If Horn does stay committed to Missouri, Drinkwitz said he'll have a shot as well.