Missouri is reportedly hiring former Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones, Zach Barnett of FootballScoop reported Monday afternoon.
Jones spent four seasons with the Cougars, serving as offensive line coach, running game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator.
He replaces former MU assistant head coach and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, who left the Tigers to join Purdue’s staff last Tuesday.
Upon joining Houston coach Dana Holgersen’s staff in 2019, Jones was the highest-paid assistant among Group of Five coaches. He helped the Cougars to a 12-2 record in 2021. Houston ended last season 8-5. It was reported in January that Jones would not return to the Cougars’ staff for the 2023 season.
Jones brings 15 years of coaching experience to the Tigers’ staff. Before joining Houston, Jones was the offensive line coach at Texas Tech (2017-18), California (2015-16) and Eastern Carolina (2010-14) in addition to a stint as running backs and tight ends coach at Sam Houston State in 2009.
The new coach played for the Red Raiders from 2003-06, starting 22 games, primarily at center. He earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention during his junior season and was a candidate for the Rimington Award for the nation’s best center as a senior.