Missouri is reportedly hiring former Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones, Zach Barnett of FootballScoop reported Monday afternoon.

Jones spent four seasons with the Cougars, serving as offensive line coach, running game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator.

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

