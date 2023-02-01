Former Missouri running back Brock Olivo has accepted a job with the Tigers as a special teams analyst, according to Power Mizzou’s Gabe DeArmond and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter.
MU has yet to confirm the reports.
Olivo rushed 686 times for 3,026 yards during his four years in Columbia, scoring 27 touchdowns. Olivo’s marks in rushing yards and touchdowns were school records when he left Missouri.
The St. Louis native grew up in Hermann and went to high school at St. Francis Borgia. After his career with the Tigers, Olivo went undrafted but played 44 games in four years with the Detroit Lions, primarily on special teams. Olivo was the first recipient of the Mosi Tatupu Award, given to the nation’s top special teams player, after his senior year at Missouri.
As a coach, Olivo served on NFL staffs from 2014 to 2019 in various roles. He was an assistant special teams coordinator with the Chiefs from 2014 to 2016 and was with the Bears from 2018 to 2019, with a one-year stint as the Broncos’ special teams coordinator in between.
Olivo also coached in Italy from 2007 to 2011. He unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008, losing the Republican primary for Missouri’s ninth district to Blaine Luetkemeyer.
Most recently, Olivo was the tight ends coach for Washington University (St. Louis) in 2022.
As a special teams analyst, Olivo will serve under special teams coordinator Erik Link on Eli Drinkwitz’s staff. He is Drinkwitz’s first hire since Kirby Moore took over as offensive coordinator in January.
Jon Hoke, who coached defensive backs at Missouri from 1994 to 1998, is joining the Chicago Bears’ coaching staff, the team announced Wednesday. Hoke will be the cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator under Matt Eberflus, who was Missouri’s defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2008.
This will be Hoke’s third stint with the Bears and second as a coach. The 66-year-old coached defensive backs in Chicago from 2009 to 2014, helping cornerbacks Charles Tillman and Tim Jennings to Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He spent one year with the Bears as a player in 1980.
Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56
