Former Missouri running back Brock Olivo has accepted a job with the Tigers as a special teams analyst, according to Power Mizzou’s Gabe DeArmond and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter.

MU has yet to confirm the reports.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

