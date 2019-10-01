Each day at the end of practice, Missouri athletes and coaches all saunter off the Kadlec practice fields en masse. Once the daily exodus ends, that’s about the time when Richaud Floyd leaves the field.
Floyd, a redshirt senior, has stayed after every practice, fielding about 25-30 extra punts. Josh Dodge and Aaron Rodriguez typically wait with Floyd and kick punts to him. Special teams coach Andy Hill also sticks around to watch.
“I took it upon myself this year to try and catch as many punts as possible so I could get more experience,” Floyd said. “So that in games, it gets easy.”
Floyd has often made it look easy in games through the first third of the season.
He is averaging 18 yards per punt return, the fifth-highest average among collegiate punt returners. His longest return thus far this season went for 71 yards, which he returned for a touchdown against Southeast Missouri State.
Supplementing the efforts of the offense and defense, Floyd is providing a consistent threat to opponents as a punt returner, something which he showed flashes of in his previous years as a Tiger.
“He’s a dynamic guy with the ball in his hands back there,” said running back Dawson Downing, who helped lead the way for Floyd’s touchdown.
Floyd has already had more chances to show off his return ability this season compared to 2018. Floyd only returned two punts last season. He dealt with multiple injuries that limited his redshirt junior season to six games.
Floyd played a full season in 2017, and he had some production. He returned 11 punts for 218 yards, but two went for touchdowns.
For comparison, he has already returned 10 punts this season with at least eight games to go.
Coach Barry Odom said during fall camp that Floyd and wide receiver Johnathon Johnson would be in the mix for returning punts, but so far, it’s all been Floyd. He has made the decision easy for the Tigers.
“He has got a strong body,” Hill said. “He is hard to bring down. He is used to running the ball. He played quarterback in high school. There are a lot of good positives he brings to the table.”
Floyd has often displayed these attributes in past seasons, but Floyd feels he now has maturity like never before. It’s this quality to which he attributes his success this season.
Overall, that maturity, Floyd said, has led to improved focus on the field.
“Two years ago, I used to hear everything during the punt,” Floyd said. “I would see all the lights and stuff like that. Now, I’m just seeing the ball, making great decisions.”
Floyd has also tried to reform his visual focus during each punt. First, he strives to see the punter before the kick. Then, while the ball is in the air, Floyd tracks it and looks it all the way into his arms.
This focus requires a fairly clear mind to block out the noise of a college football stadium. So, before he walks onto the field for each punt, he takes deep breaths. And, he prays.
“For health,” Floyd said. “Make sure nobody on either side gets hurt. Just praying for health, making sure everything is alright and get off the field in one piece. But also for success.”
There’s certainly been plenty of that for Floyd in what could be his most productive season yet.