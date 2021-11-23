Missouri enters its final game of the season against Arkansas with far fewer tangible stakes than it had a week ago.
At home against Florida, the Tigers were playing for bowl eligibility. The question of who would play quarterback lingered until the day of the game. Now, Missouri knows it’s going bowling. Connor Bazelak — even after a shaky performance — appears to be the starter under center going forward.
At stake in Arkansas is a winning record (Missouri will finish 6-6 with a loss) and another year of superiority over the Tigers’ neighbors to the south.
“It’s going to be our team versus their team and trying to win that trophy,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “And I don’t think there’s any ill will in this game at all. I think it’s a good, old-fashioned rivalry where you’re trying to play for your state and your team, and as a competitor when the game’s over you want to be successful.”
Annually the last game of the season, Missouri has won the past five matchups. Arkansas hasn’t won since 2015, although the pendulum is starting to swing the Hogs’ way. Missouri’s margin of victory has gone from 38 points in 2018 to 10 to three a year ago.
Arkansas enters the game ranked No. 25 in both the AP and College Football Playoff poll amidst a resurgent 7-4 season. The defense is rife with Missouri connections; coordinator Barry Odom was the MU coach from 2016 to 2019. Defensive linemen Tre Williams and Markell Utsey transferred over the offseason to play their final seasons of eligibility under Odom.
This year also had the added wrinkle of Drinkwitz returning to his home state. Raised in Alma, Arkansas, it will be the first time he’s had a game there since becoming a head coach.
“I really haven’t thought about it too much and at the end of the day, this isn’t about me at all,” he said. “It’s really about our football team and about the guys playing. I’m sure it will be surreal at some point walking out, coming out from underneath there and being able to look where I used to sit when I’d go to games, so I think it will be interesting, but once the ball kicks, I’m going to be worried about converting third downs and when do we need to call timeouts and yelling and screaming at officials so I probably won’t be too caught up in it.”
Badie a finalist for the Doak Walker Award; Mevis not named finalist for the Lou Groza Award
Missouri running back Tyler Badie was announced Tuesday as one of the three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in the country. Breece Hall of Iowa State and Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State are the other two finalists.
Badie, in his first season as the Tigers’ No. 1 back, has 1,385 rushing yards and another 335 receiving. He’s averaging six yards per carry and has rushed 227 times this year. No other Missouri running back has more than 24 attempts.
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was left out of the final three candidates for the Lou Groza Award, given to the top kicker in the country each year. Mevis is 17 of 19 on field goals this season and is perfect from more than 50 yards and PATs. Gabe Brkic of Oklahoma, Jake Moody of Michigan and Noah Ruggles of Ohio State were chosen ahead of the Tigers kicker.