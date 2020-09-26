After months of uncertainty, Missouri finally revealed its starting quarterback when Shawn Robinson lead the team onto the field for the its first drive.
For Missouri fans, the moment they found out whether Robinson or Connor Bazelak would be the team's first signal-caller was likely the most interesting of the game, since it preceded a 38-19 loss at the hands of No. 2 Alabama.
The decision was kept under wraps by coach Eliah Drinkwitz to "increase the workload" for the Alabama coaching staff, but the Tide dominated most of the game and gave Robinson a rough welcome to the Southeastern Conference.
The transfer from Texas Christian University produced a mixed bag, showing control of the offense and accuracy on short and intermediate passes but failing to consistently produce big plays and leading the offense to only 13 points. Bazelak directed the first series of the second quarter and the last series of the game, scampering through the middle of the Alabama defense for a 7-yard rushing score on the game's final play.
"I think him and Connor both had some flash points and both did some things today they've got to learn from," Drinkwitz said.
Robinson's stat line — 19-for-25 for 185 yards and one touchdown — was promising, but only one of Robinson's completions traveled more than 15 yards in the air and his sparkling completion percentage was a partial product of a lot of short passes. A pass to a wide-open Tyler Badie on a wheel route for a 54-yard score was one of two plays Missouri had over 20 yards.
The throw was a good read by Robinson, but it was the only deep shot that stretched the defense vertically. The chunk plays' absence put a lot of pressure on Missouri to avoid negative plays, something they weren't able to do consistently by allowing the Alabama defense to get three sacks and eight tackles for loss.
Missouri moved the ball consistently, but Robinson and the rest of the offense couldn't seem to get out of their own way at the end of drives. Robinson's first drive of the second half was a microcosm of the offense at large.
He used his mobility to avoid the rush by sliding to his right and finding Jalen Knox for 14 yards to convert a third-and-nine, but two plays later he threw a pitch behind Knox and the ball bounced into the Missouri backfield before Alabama recovered the fumble. Alabama scored five plays later to go up 35-3 and put to rest any remaining hope Missouri had of an upset.
"Gotta do better," Robinson said. "Decision making, just gotta eliminate bonehead plays and be smart with the ball and (not) beat ourselves."
"That's really the thing that we've been preaching all fall camp, we've got to stay away from the negative plays and both quarterbacks did some really good things, but they've got to eliminate the negative plays in order for us to be successful offensively," Drinkwitz said.
Robinson showed good mobility to avoid the pass rush against inconsistent pass protection, but that trait was a curse as much as it was a blessing. Robinson ran around the pocket multiple times trying to make something out of nothing only to put himself and the MU offense in a deeper hole by taking a sack or running for a loss instead of throwing it away.
On a third-and-goal from the Alabama four late in the third quarter, Robinson scrambled sideways and then backwards for what felt like an eternity before three Tide defenders pummeled him for a 16-yard loss at the 20. That sack forced a field goal and took away any opportunity Missouri would have had to go for a touchdown on fourth down.
"That was purely on me. I gotta throw the ball away," Robinson said.
The game was a struggle early, but the quarterback play had its bright spots. Robinson's accuracy was the biggest positive, four of his six incompletions were drops by receivers, and he settled in during the second half and led the offense to a field goal and a touchdown on his last two drives.
"Obviously I hadn't played in like a year so (I'm) just trying to knock the rust off, but I felt good going into the game. I felt comfortable," Robinson said.
The new offense didn't look like an issue for Robinson, who settled in to complete 14 of his final 15 throws. Bazelak also showed some poise on the final drive after going 2-for-4 for seven yards on his first drive, directing a 14-play 75-yard drive in the game's final 2:05.
"I think both quarterbacks did well. They went out there and had total control of the offense," receiver Keke Chism said. "I mean, we're extremely bought in and behind whoever's under center."
It's unclear whether this will be the case for week two, and Missouri fans might need to be on the edge of their seat to see who gets the start next week.
"I don't know," Drinkwitz said when asked about next week's starter. "I hadn't thought about anything about moving forward. We'll worry about it tonight. We'll watch the tape and we'll figure out what we're doing moving forward."