Shawn Robinson was a dual-threat quarterback when he played offense. The Missouri redshirt senior rushed for 389 yards in two seasons with Texas Christian University. But that wasn’t enough to prepare him for one of the main requirements of becoming a safety in his first spring on defense.
“The biggest difference I would say is honestly the running,” he said. “Like, we run so much.”
Cardio was the focus of Robinson’s offseason workouts between the end of Missouri’s season in December and the beginning of spring camp in late February. He wants to gain weight as well to bulk up because “these guys are big and strong in the SEC.” For now, though, the running has had the earlier tangible results. He lost nine pounds in February.
Robinson began the 2020 season splitting time with Connor Bazelak at quarterback. Bazelak became the starter in Week 3, and Robinson’s playing time was sparse over the next nine weeks.
He saw his only action at safety Dec. 19 in Missouri’s last game of the season against Mississippi State. Having received little coaching and playing with just a basic understanding of his responsibilities, he totaled five tackles and came away with an interception in the fourth quarter. If Robinson had any tepidness to switching to defense, it dissipated by the end of the game.
“Just sitting down and really thinking about it, I’ve already transferred multiple times, and I really love this university and love my teammates and just love being here,” he said. “And I knew I had the athletic ability to kind of do some things. I wasn’t quite sure how it would turn out, but once I made the move, coach supported me and everybody was behind me and I just went full-go and never looked back after that. It’s pretty cool. And scary during it. But it was fun.”
Steve Wilks and Aaron Fletcher joined Missouri’s staff over the offseason as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, respectively. The personnel change has allowed Robinson to start from the same place schematically as his fellow safeties.
From a technique standpoint, Robinson has used any resource at his disposal. He’s learned skills he can use in the secondary from linebackers. Offensive lineman Case Cook taught him about keeping his hands inside his opponents to maintain leverage.
“He’s just a hell of a guy, honestly,” fellow safety Martez Manuel said. “When he puts his mind to something, he wants to be the best at something, he’s not gonna let anything get in his way or stop him from doing that. And I respect the hell out of it.”
For as much work ethic and determination as Robinson has, he is still only three months into his transition to safety after spending his entire career under center. A change like that takes time.
“I gotta remind myself, give myself a grace,” he said. “I’m super hard on myself, and I think I’m probably my greatest critic, if I’m wording it correct. I get pretty frustrated when I don’t get something, but I just gotta remember this is my first time being at the position.”
On the other side of the ball, the quarterback room is less experienced without Robinson. Bazelak and redshirt freshman Brady Cook grew accustomed to spending all of practice with him last season. Seeing him on the other side of the line of scrimmage has been a contrast to last season‘s position battle for Bazelak.
Having won that battle for playing time, the redshirt sophomore now watches Robinson’s transition to safety from the comfortable perch of undisputed starting quarterback.
“For so long I was practicing with him and taking reps with him and doing all the individual stuff with him and competing with him,” Bazelak said. “Now in spring practice and in fall practice I’ll be competing against him. It’s cool to see him be able to take on a role and switch positions. I’m just proud of him and how he’s handled everything and how he’s embraced it.”
Robinson hasn’t yet picked Bazelak or Cook off this camp, but he’s determined to. Bragging rights with his former position partners could be at stake.
“It’s definitely some chirping, in the locker room, on the field, all of that,” he said with a laugh. “It’s fun. I’ve got to get one from both of them, though.”