Ex-Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat, a Rock Bridge alum, is one of eight transfer players joining the Missouri football program.
With the start of the MU spring semester Tuesday, the Tigers now have 14 total new players — the eight transfers and six early-enrollee freshmen.
Peat was Stanford’s leading rusher in 2021, rushing for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He was named All-Pac-12 first team returner and led the conference with 663 kickoff return yards, an average of 24.6 per return. Peat’s career-long 87-yard scoring run Sept. 10 was the fifth-longest rushing play in program history.
While a Bruin, Peat rushed for 4,448 career yards — a program record — and earned all-state honors his junior and senior years. He was listed as the nation’s fifth-best running back and the No. 11 recruit overall in Missouri by 247 Sports.
Peat also ran track at Rock Bridge, winning the 100-meter at the 2018 state championships.
Missouri also added three other transfers on the offensive side of the ball. Offensive lineman Bence Polgar started 11 games at center for University of Buffalo in 2021, and Dylan Spencer returns to MU after a one-year stint at Jackson State. Spencer played in a handful of games as a true freshman for the Tigers in 2020, including a start against Florida.
Running back Cody Schrader, hailing from St. Louis, played three seasons at Truman State, rushing for a total 2,074 yards on 300 carries in 2021. He had 25 rushing touchdowns and one receiving.
Defensively, Missouri adds two defensive backs to help fill out a slimmed-down secondary. Joseph Charleston played two seasons at Clemson before transferring in October. He had 55 tackles, the third best on the team, in 2020.
An in-conference transfer, Dreyden Norwood only saw action in one game for Texas A&M as a true freshman.
Tyrone Hopper and Jayden Jernigan are the new additions on the defensive line. Hopper played in just two games for North Carolina in 2021, his sixth season with the program. Jernigan had 22 total tackles, two sacks and six QB hits in 2021 at Oklahoma State.
Joining the Tigers as early-enrollees are wide receiver Luther Burden, O-lineman Armand Membou, wide receiver Mekhi Miller, defensive back Marcus Scott II, linebacker Xavier Simmons and tight end Max Whisner.
Badie accepts Senior Bowl invite
Record-setting Missouri running back Tyler Badie will make one last collegiate appearance after MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz chose not to play him in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Badie accepted an invite to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, according to a tweet from the bowl account Tuesday.
An All-Southeastern Conference team honoree and the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Badie set a program record for single-season rushing yards in 2021 with 1,604. He finished the season with 14 touchdowns.
The Senior Bowl will be played Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. CT.
Ex-MU defensive end Wingo chooses LSU
Former Missouri defensive end Mekhi Wingo announced his commitment to LSU on Tuesday via Twitter.
The All-SEC freshman announced his decision to leave the Tiger program Jan. 6. Wingo burst into the spotlight with a 40-yard pick-six against North Texas. He finished his singular season at MU with 20 total tackles, a sack and two QB hits.
Wingo will join his former De Smet High School coach Robert Steeples, now the secondary coach on Brian Kelly’s LSU staff.
Peeler officially joins MU staff as receivers coach
Jacob Peeler, former Texas State offensive coordinator, will join Drinkwitz’s staff as wide receivers coach, according to a press release Tuesday.
“Coach Peeler has a proven ability to recruit and develop student-athletes,” Drinkwitz said in a press release. “Adding Jacob and his coaching experience is an opportunity to strengthen our staff, and utilize our coaching staff better moving forward.”
Prior to the two seasons he spent at Texas State, Peeler worked with receivers at both Ole Miss and California. He has nine years of collegiate coaching experience and played two years as an offensive lineman at Louisiana Tech. {/span}
With the addition of Peeler, former MU receivers coach Bush Hamdan will transition to coaching quarterbacks. Curtis Luper will continue to work with running backs, while Marcus Johnson continues as run-game coordinator and O-line coach. Erik Link will work with the tight ends in addition to his role as special teams coordinator.