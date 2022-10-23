Among the crowd of recruits watching on as Missouri took the field Saturday was Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser. The junior has yet to receive a rating by 247 Sports and Rivals but is already drawing attention in his first season as a starter.
The conversations have been limited with the Tigers, but Kaiser first spoke with quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan at a camp this summer ahead of his junior season. Discussions grew Saturday along with director of player personnel Ryan Trichel.
"I haven't heard that much from them, but I definitely want to improve on a lot of things," Kaiser said. "It's my first year starting at Rock Bridge, so it's all kind of a big learning experience. I think it's gone really well."
Looking at his future, the 6-foot-6 gunslinger has visited Iowa State, too, taking a trip to Ames, Iowa, for the Cyclone's' bout with Kansas State. But Missouri has stood out more between the two.
"It's kind of a different environment to be honest," Kaiser said. "I don't want to say nicer, but it's just home. Feels good to be here. Very comfortable."
The comfortability also comes with Rock Bridge alums being rostered by the Tigers. Kaiser talked shop with linebacker Nate Norris and running back Bryce Jackson, making it a more comfortable environment.
Kaiser hasn't received an official offer yet, and two other programs — Miami (Ohio) and North Dakota State — are also expressing interest. While he hasn't set an official visit in stone for those two, being close to home is a plus for junior quarterback.
"Everyone always says you kind of know whenever you get there," Kaiser said. "I'm just kind of gonna be patient with the process and kind of let things come to me."
Rock Bridge suffered its second loss of the season Friday, ending their seven-game win streak. Francis Howell routed the Bruins, 59-21, but Kaiser connected for a 77-yard touchdown pass and eyes improvements ahead of MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 playoffs.
"We moved the ball pretty well," Kaiser said. "We definitely left some things on the table, but it's a good learning experience going into districts."
Bailey on passing of Petry
Ridge Point football announced the death of former Missouri defensive back Terry Petry on Friday. Petry played two seasons for the Tigers before transferring to Texas Southern in 2019.
Linebacker Chad Bailey was a teammate of Petry's at Ridge Point in Missouri City, Texas, and at Missouri. At the end of Bailey's postgame media availability Saturday, the senior paid respect to his former teammate.
"Rest in peace to my man, Terry Petry, man. I love you, bro," Bailey said putting his fist to his heart.
Bailey posted to Twitter after the game that he dedicated Saturday's win in Petry's memory, noting he wouldn't have even thought about coming to Missouri if it weren't for Petry already with the Tigers.
Burks visits Missouri
Four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr. announced his verbal commitment to Ole Miss on Friday, opting for the Rebels over the Tigers. But Burks still made a visit to Missouri on Saturday, a source confirmed to the Columbia Missourian.
Burks was not spotted on the field prior to Saturday's game against Vanderbilt, but the 2023 recruit was listed in attendance. Other top Missouri commits were also visiting including four stars Logan Reichert and Joshua Manning.