Among the crowd of recruits watching on as Missouri took the field Saturday was Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser. The junior has yet to receive a rating by 247 Sports and Rivals but is already drawing attention in his first season as a starter.

The conversations have been limited with the Tigers, but Kaiser first spoke with quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan at a camp this summer ahead of his junior season. Discussions grew Saturday along with director of player personnel Ryan Trichel. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you