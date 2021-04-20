Rock Bridge running back Bryce Jackson announced his commitment to Missouri via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. He’s a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class as a preferred walk-on.
Jackson is unranked by most major recruiting services. He was the Bruins’ starting running back in 2020 as Rock Bridge went 6-4 and made it to the district semifinal before losing to Liberty North. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Jackson also played outside linebacker.
“It’s a privilege to have been given this opportunity,” he wrote in a tweet. “I can’t wait to get to work as a Mizzou Tiger.”
Tyler Badie is expected to be Missouri’s starting running back in 2021 after sharing duties with Larry Rountree III last season. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz has said senior Simi Bakare and sophomore Elijah Young are both candidates to see action this year.
Missouri’s season begins Sept. 4 against Central Michigan.