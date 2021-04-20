Bryce Jackson runs the ball upfield (copy)

Rock Bridge’s Bryce Jackson runs the ball upfield during an Oct. 11, 2019, game at Rock Bridge. Jackson announced Tuesday via Twitter that he was committing to play football at Missouri as a preferred walk-on.

 Alexandria Wells/Missourian

Rock Bridge running back Bryce Jackson announced his commitment to Missouri via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. He’s a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class as a preferred walk-on.

Jackson is unranked by most major recruiting services. He was the Bruins’ starting running back in 2020 as Rock Bridge went 6-4 and made it to the district semifinal before losing to Liberty North. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Jackson also played outside linebacker.

“It’s a privilege to have been given this opportunity,” he wrote in a tweet. “I can’t wait to get to work as a Mizzou Tiger.”

Tyler Badie is expected to be Missouri’s starting running back in 2021 after sharing duties with Larry Rountree III last season. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz has said senior Simi Bakare and sophomore Elijah Young are both candidates to see action this year.

Missouri’s season begins Sept. 4 against Central Michigan.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2020. Studying print and digital sports journalism. Reach me at wdm79h@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

