Drew Lock is gone, as is his high-powered arm. Kelly Bryant will attempt to fill some of the void left by Missouri’s second best all-time passer.
But the rest of that hole will need to be filled by running backs Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie.
Last season, the trio of Rountree, Badie and Damarea Crockett, who entered the NFL Draft , emerged as a serious threat to opposing defenses. But the standout was the now-junior Rountree.
Without Crockett and with a new quarterback, Rountree could be called on to be the offense’s guiding light.
Rountree played in all 13 games in each of his first two seasons. Last year, in his breakout sophomore campaign, Rountree rushed for over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns. He received the most touches of all Missouri backs in 2018, and that will almost certainly be the case again this season.
Missouri assistant head coach and running backs coach Cornell Ford is confident Rountree can take the next step and become “the guy” on offense.
The past few years have seen a plethora of elite running backs in the SEC, like Todd Gurley and Leonard Fournette, who are both having success in the NFL. Ford doesn’t like to compare his guys with other running backs, but did say he believed that Rountree is one of the top backs in the conference.
That being said, Ford wants Rountree to forget about last season.
“I told him what you did last year was last year, now we need to raise the bar,” Ford said after Thursday’s practice.
Ford also noted that Rountree has gotten bigger this year and that he will be able to function as an effective power back.
“(Rountree’s) more powerful when he puts his pads down, and you can feel it,” Ford said. “He carries a good punch.”
Despite standing at just 5 feet, 10 inches, Rountree was successful in short yardage situations and in the red zone last season.
Ford believes Rountree’s knowledge of the offense has increased in the offseason, a sign that he is more comfortable with the offensive game plan.
Last year was also positive for Badie, who, as a true freshman, was a weapon in both the running and passing games as well as on special teams as a returner. Badie is quicker than Rountree, and can be effective in the short passing game.
During camp, Rountree and Badie both took reps with the first team offense, meaning they faced off against the 1s on defense. Ford believes that will help them prepare for the regular season, which starts next week.
Under second-year offensive coordinator Derek Dooley, Missouri has switched to a more balanced offense. In 2018, Missouri’s top three backs in terms of usage had nearly 70 more carries than they did in 2017 under former offensive coordinator Josh Heupel.
With Bryant at the helm, running will be the key for the Tigers. Bryant is more of a dual threat than a traditional pass-first quarterback like Lock. That means more opportunities in the run game, and more opportunities for Rountree and Badie.
“We all know the run game is going to be a big part of what we do,” Ford said. “It was a big part last year, it’s going to be even more of a part this year.”