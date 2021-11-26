On Oct. 30 against Vanderbilt, Missouri allowed two quarterback runs of over 70 yards as Commodore signal-caller Mike Wright went for 152 yards. Three weeks later, the Tigers' defensive coordinator Steve Wilks emphasized stopping running quarterbacks before their game against Florida.
For the most part, the extra attention paid off. Florida quarterback Emory Jones ran 17 times for 45 yards. But, the performance didn’t carry over to Arkansas. K.J. Jefferson made plays with his feet all evening.
“He did what he does,” Missouri linebacker Blaze Alldredge said. “He’s a big quarterback that can run the ball and he’s also got a big arm to load it over the top. You saw him with a couple big runs. He’s gonna do that. You gotta limit it as much as you can, but like our coaches say, these guys are on scholarship too. They’re gonna make some plays.”
Running back Trelon Smith averaged 5.3 yards per carry, as a weakness that has lingered all season reared its head once again.
Burks chews up Missouri defense
Late in the third quarter, Treylon Burks lined up across from Missouri freshman cornerback DJ Jackson, who was making his second college start. Jackson played well in his first significant action a week earlier, recording five tackles and two passes defended.
But Burks is one of the best receivers in the SEC. He entered the game with 60 receptions for 994 yards and 10 touchdowns. Missouri brought a blitz, leaving Jackson alone on Burks with no safety help. Burks left the young defensive back in the dust for an easy 52-yard touchdown.
Burks finished with seven catches for 129 yards on seven targets. He almost fell down on his first catch, caught himself and managed to pick up 11 yards.
Badie hoping to play in Missouri's bowl game
In all likelihood, the end of Tyler Badie’s career in a Missouri uniform is imminent. The senior running back has a year of eligibility left because of last year’s pandemic-affected season but will likely be selected in the NFL draft if he declares. After Saturday's game, he said he wanted to play in the Tigers’ bowl game.
“I’m just figuring out what Coach Drink (Eliah Drinkwitz) and Coach Loop (Curtis Luper) want me to do,” he said. “But I definitely want to play in it, just be there for my teammates at the end of the day.”
Up next
Missouri’s regular season came to an unceremonious end Saturday, leaving the Tigers in limbo for the next several weeks until they find out their potential bowl location and opponent. In the meantime, the schedule will change in the immediate future.
Instead of its typical daily practice schedule, Missouri will have three lifting sessions next week before another practice in preparation for the bowl. Then there’s a break for finals week, and another “bowl-practice prep” after that.
By then, Missouri will know the bowl schedule and will go back into its normal game-week schedule.
“We talked about getting to the bowl game last week and how exciting that was,” Drinkwitz said. “Today’s about us not us not finding a way to get it done, me not doing a good enough job of having my team prepared, not doing a good enough job offensively, having us ready to go. It’s gonna be hard for me to worry about that part of it yet.”