It’s a unit that drew criticism after Missouri occasionally struggled against the pass last season. But so far the Tigers’ secondary, and particularly the safeties, have been a point of pride through four games in 2019.
Missouri enters Saturday with the fourth-best pass defense in the nation. Last year it was 111th out of 130 FBS teams. It has been an impressive turnaround for a safeties unit that is arguably the best it has been under Barry Odom.
“We’re locked in on our responsibilities and we are playing at a high level that we know we can play at,” said junior safety Joshuah Bledsoe.
Bledsoe and his fellow safeties played their best game of the season in Missouri’s win over South Carolina. Bledsoe had five tackles in the game, tied for most on the team, to go along with two passes defended. The Tigers’ safeties as a whole combined for eight tackles and five passes defended.
A key first half moment came late in the first quarter. South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski took a deep shot to the end zone on third-and-long. His pass found the hands of receiver Bryan Edwards, but safety Tyree Gillespie made a jumping play to knock the ball out of Edwards’ hands. The receiver came down with the ball but Gillespie’s deflection meant the pass was caught out of bounds, and the Gamecocks were forced to attempt a field goal, which they missed.
The play was a big one because it kept South Carolina off the board. But Bledsoe says it is plays like Gillespie’s that energize the entire unit. The best example from the South Carolina game was a play by Ronnell Perkins.
With six minutes to go in the third quarter and Missouri leading by 10, the Gamecocks were marching down field and got all the way to the 3-yard-line. Hilinski threw a pass intended for receiver Shi Smith in the end zone, and Perkins made the play of his college career when he undercut the route and intercepted the ball, returning it for a 100-yard touchdown.
“That turned us up all the way,” Bledsoe said about his teammate’s play. “Back against the wall, we are in goal line (defense), they’re about to score and (Perkins) makes a big play like that and it takes the pressure off of us.”
Before this season started, Missouri changed its defensive formation. Switching to the 4-2-5 set allowed the team to add an extra defensive back on the field, which in this case is a safety. The extra safety, or the nickelback, is usually Perkins or Khalil Oliver.
“I think (the formation change) allows us to play more freely and I think it has allowed us to go out and make plays,” Oliver said.
It has also allowed Perkins and Oliver, who might not otherwise be starting, to make a bigger impact on the field. That impact was huge, as Perkins pick-six was the game’s turning point, converting a would-be three-point lead into a 17-point lead.
Oliver said that the defense has built trust as the season has gone along, and as a result the unit’s play has changed for the better.
“You have D-linemen staying in their gaps because they know the guys behind them are going to take care of the plays they need to take care of,” Oliver said.
The safeties recognize that it is key for them to work together. Gillespie acknowledged that there is a lot on their backs and it helps when they support each other. After Perkins got into the end zone, the first player to greet him with a hug was Gillespie.
Missouri defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ryan Walters played safety at Colorado. He has been pleased with the play of his group this season.
“You are a product of your habits and their habits have been really good,” Walters said about the effort of the safeties in practice.
Bledsoe said the feedback from Walters has been positive but the coach expects even more from his players. If the South Carolina game isn’t their ceiling, it bodes well for the Tigers as the season goes along.
Whatever other improvements they have in store are yet to be seen, but the mindset is fairly simple.
“See the ball, go get the ball,” Gillespie said.
