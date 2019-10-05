The offensive line expected a run. Kelly Bryant went pass. Then, Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo broke past guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and went below Bryant’s left knee.
The play, a run-pass option more commonly known as an RPO, worked out fine. Jalen Knox caught a touchdown to give Missouri a 42-7 lead. But it’s what happened once Sailo hit Bryant’s knee that proved problematic.
Sailo’s arm and shoulder hit the back of Bryant’s leg below the knee. Then, Bryant fell backward to the ground, a place he could not immediately leave.
The training staff came on the field to check on him. Eventually, Bryant stood up and walked off the field under his own power, but he didn’t return to the game. Missouri ruled him out for the second half of a game on which the Tigers held a firm grasp.
Some who played in Missouri’s 42-10 victory over the Trojans were not afraid to call the hit dirty. Others didn’t want to give it a label. Many said they did not see it happen so they didn’t want to assess it.
No matter the response, it’s possible Missouri could be without its starting quarterback for some time going forward because Sailo went low to make a hit that the officials ruled was a roughing the passer penalty.
Tigers coach Barry Odom said postgame that he did not have an update on Bryant’s status, other than that he would be evaluated later Saturday night.
“He was in great spirits and our doc seemed like it was good news, but I don’t want to go there until I get it confirmed,” Odom said.
Odom also didn’t want to speak about Sailo’s hit on Bryant. He wanted to watch the play again first.
“I have learned to take a step back before I say something that I probably shouldn’t,” Odom said.
Troy coach Chip Lindsey also didn’t want to label it or provide his thoughts on what happened. He told the Missourian that he did not see it.
“I would have a hard time believing it was intentional, but our guy got knocked out, too,” Lindsey said. “It’s unfortunate. Kelly Bryant is a great kid. I remember him in the recruiting days. Barry and I are really close. Hopefully he is not hurt bad.”
Cornerback Adam Sparks also didn’t see the hit, but his teammates filled him in on the sideline and there seemed to be a consensus on the clean/dirty question, in his opinion.
“We felt like it was dirty,” Sparks said. “The way the players explained it, it was definitely like, ‘Yeah, it was dirty.’”
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott also said he did not see the play, so he didn’t want to label it. But he knows what it is like to play from Sailo’s position, rushing the quarterback while facing a guard as the Troy defensive tackle did.
But in general, as a big man in the middle, is it difficult to get as low as Sailo got?
“Yeah, it is,” Elliott said.
Missouri defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside said the defensive line knows well not to sack a quarterback below the knee, as it is against the rules. They intentionally practice sacking the quarterback above the knee.
Either way, the play cannot be undone. The Tigers have to move forward to prepare for a homecoming matchup against Mississippi. Whether that’s with or without Bryant remains to be seen.
Bryant’s teammates, however, seemed optimistic about the injury.
As soon as Knox saw him after the play, Bryant was laughing and smiling. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam said it doesn’t seem like anything too serious. Receiver Jonathan Nance also went to talk to Bryant, who he said is OK.
“He was walking, so that’s obviously a good sign,” center Trystan Colon-Castillo said. “He was smiling, goofing around still. I haven’t seen him since I saw him cracking a joke. He was in a great mood.”
What that means for his injury is unclear. Sparks said he has seen some teammates sustain bad injuries and they could still walk. Then there are those whose injuries look bad at first but turn out not to be.
Sparks, for what it’s worth, feels as if it’s the latter for Bryant. who addressed the team afterward in the locker room.
“It was more, ‘Stay focused, y’all,’” Sparks said about Bryant’s speech. “He said he was going to do everything he can to get back. I believe that. I understand what type of quarterback he is. I know he is trying to get back just as much as we want him back. I feel like we are going to be alright.”