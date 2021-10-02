As Tiyon Evans streaked down the middle of the field on a 92-yard run that was his second of three touchdowns in the first quarter, he made true on a statement from earlier in the week.
"We're fixing to have some fun, most definitely," Evans said Tuesday.
The junior running back was crucial in pushing Tennessee (3-2, 1-1) to its early lead, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 107 yards in the first quarter alone. He finished the game with 156 rushing yards on 15 attempts as Missouri's rushing defense reached a new low.
“When I said that, it was just the whole thing of coming out and executing our jobs. More so that type of focus,” Evans said of his comment earlier in the week. “We came out here, everybody with their jobs, and we had a great day.”
The Tigers lost 62-24 to the Volunteers in their Southeastern Conference home opener. It's the third straight win for Tennessee over MU, but coach Josh Heupel's first over his former team. Heupel served as offensive coordinator for Missouri from 2016-17.
“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement,” MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “It’s my responsibility to have this team prepared and ready to play and to represent this university in the right way, and I didn’t do my job today.”
The last time MU gave up more than 60 points was also to Tennessee in Knoxville in 2016, when the Tigers lost 63-37.
Missouri (2-3, 0-2) had just one defensive stop all day, holding Tennessee on fourth-and-1 with 10:18 left in the game. The Tigers finished the game with only four tackles for loss and allowed the Volunteers 677 yards of total offense. However, Drinkwitz said the fact that his team made a stop that late in the game and scored on the following drive was a positive sign.
“You could’ve easily just gave them the end zone,” he said. “We didn’t do that. Our offense went 99 yards and scored. They were still fighting. We were still fighting. We weren’t executing, but we were still fighting.”
MU has yet to earn a conference win this season, having lost to Kentucky in Week 2. Tennessee's win lifted it above Missouri in the SEC East standings.
Though Missouri's defense continued to be the weak spot of focus in its loss, quarterback Connor Bazelak and the offense struggled nearly as much. Forced three-and-out on the opening drive, the Tigers did not score a touchdown until the second quarter, when running back Tyler Badie punched in a 6-yard score.
On top of a field goal by Harrison Mevis from the first quarter, it put MU down 28-10 with 11:38 left in the quarter. The Tigers did not reach the end zone again before halftime, and would only score one other offensive touchdown in the game.
“For the offense, scoring two touchdowns (is) unacceptable,” Bazelak said. “Letting up however many points we did, I think everybody should use it as motivation for the future.”
Meanwhile, Tennessee's offense continued to find the end zone, even as Missouri managed to drill into its third-down conversion percentage. The Volunteers scored 45 points in the first half, scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter, two in the second and adding a field goal on their final possession of the half.
The last time MU gave up that many points in a half was 1990, when the Tigers lost 69-21 against then-No. 7 Nebraska.
Missouri's special teams showed once again that it's the team's strongest facet . Following Tennessee's opening possession of the second half which resulted in a field goal, Kris Abrams-Draine earned MU's fourth 100-yard touchdown of all time, taking the kickoff return straight up the right sideline to find the end zone and give the Tigers their second touchdown of the game.
“It was really everybody else but me,” Abrams-Draine said. “Everybody doing their job every time, really. It was just everybody on their unit doing their job, playing as one.”
One of the most startling stats of the game was Missouri's rushing yards. The Tigers and Volunteers couldn't have had more opposite ground games – Tennessee put up 452 yards rushing and Missouri only had 74. Badie was responsible for 41 of those.
Bazelak also threw two interceptions for the second consecutive week, bringing his season total to five. He finished with six turnovers in 2020.
The first of Bazelak’s two interceptions came during the first quarter when linebacker Jeremy Banks picked off a pass intended for Chance Luper and returned it to Missouri’s 1-yard line. Tennessee scored on the following play to take a 28-3 lead, and Drinkwitz credited the moment as an early turning point in the game.
“At that point, it’s an uphill battle,” he said. “Kind of changes the way you’re trying to attack everything.”
However, Drinkwitz did not consider pulling Bazelak out of the game in the second half and replacing him with Brady Cook or Tyler Macon.
“Our quarterback needs every rep he can get right now,” he said.