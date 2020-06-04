Kam Scott is heading home.
The former Missouri receiver announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he's transferring to the University of Houston to play for Dana Holgorsen and the Cougars. Scott played high school football in Manvel, Texas, approximately 30 minutes south of the Houston campus.
Scott's post included a caption reading "Time to go Home!!.....✍🏾it’s official ✈️#htx #BackInDaCity 🤘🏾"
According to previous Missourian reporting, Scott's name was in the transfer portal as early as February 21. The Missouri athletic department never provided comment on why Scott transferred, but his name appeared in the portal about three weeks after he was arrested for four misdemeanors: possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and speeding.
Scott was likely to compete for a starting job on this year's Missouri team, after setting career highs in catches and receiving yards in 2019.
Although he'll have to sit out the 2020 season, Scott joins a Houston team that finished 4-8 in Holgorsen's inaugural year. He'll have two years left of eligibility.
Scott did not respond to calls for comment Thursday.