The Southeastern Conference set medical protocols for fall sports Friday, including mandating two tests per week for Missouri and other conference football teams.
Student-athletes and those in direct contact with them will be tested three and six days prior to competition through Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) by a third-party provider. The SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force recommended a third test if possible.
With MU football typically playing on Saturdays, tests for a Saturday game would occur on the following Sunday and Thursday.
Volleyball and soccer teams will also be tested twice a week, with the first test three days before the team's first competition of the week. Cross country teams will be tested once a week, three days before competition.
Missouri players and staff will need to wear masks on the sidelines and social distance as much as possible, according to the release.
Missouri will also need to appoint a COVID-19 Protocol Oversight Officer who is responsible for "education and ensuring compliance with the SEC's COVID-19 management requirements."
The conference has stated previously that any athlete who opts out of the season due to health concerns will have their scholarship honored and maintain "good standing" with their team.