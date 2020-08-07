Missouri football will be traveling to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to play Louisiana State, as well as hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide this season, the SEC officially announced Friday.
Let's rock. 💯#MIZ x #NewZou 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/7CKs4f8701— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 7, 2020
LSU and Alabama were selected from a pool of five potential cross-division opponents, with Auburn, Texas A&M and Mississippi also in the mix.
2020 #SECFB Non-Divisional Opponents Eastern Division ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2yCNdU0qI6— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 7, 2020
Since joining the SEC, Missouri has never played both of its new opponents in the same season.
The last time Missouri faced either program was in 2018, when the Tigers traveled to Tuscaloosa and lost to the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide, 39-10. MU last faced LSU in 2016, losing 42-7 in Death Valley.
On July 15, when asked about the possibility of a conference-only schedule and if he was already scouting cross-division opponents, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz responded to the question, in part, with "If we play a conference-only schedule, will Lou Saban or Nick Saban coach Alabama?"
The response was a reference to President Donald Trump's misstatement of Saban's name on a phone call two days prior, calling him "Lou Saban."
However, the scheduling of both LSU and Alabama may not be such a laughing matter for Missouri. Both programs, notable SEC powerhouses, are coming off successful 2019 campaigns.
The Tigers of Baton Rouge finished 2019 with a perfect 15-0 record, capping their season with a 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Alabama, which finished 2019 ranked No. 8 in the final AP Poll, had an 11-2 record, with a 35-16 Citrus Bowl win over Michigan to end the year.
Drinkwitz's inaugural season will come with its work cut out for him, beyond LSU and Alabama. With its schedule finalized, Missouri is now set to play four of the top-8 teams in last year's final AP Poll, which includes Georgia (No. 4) and Florida (No. 6). All four schools are also in the top eight of this year's preseason coaches poll.
Missouri now with all 10 opponents this season. They face four of the top 8 teams in the preseason coaches poll (#3 BAMA, #5 LSU, #4 UGA and #8 UF). https://t.co/5aYGPONxqr— Andy Kimball (@byAndyKimball) August 7, 2020
The SEC officially announced it would be changing its 2020 schedule July 30, with all member schools playing a 10-game conference-only schedule. The change also pushed the start of the season back three weeks, from September 5 to September 26.
NEWS | @SEC establishes new football start date of September 26 and Conference-only football competition.https://t.co/UhFFOfQ2lK— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 30, 2020
“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release Friday. He also called the schedule a "one-year anomaly," developed because of the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move meant the elimination of four nonconference opponents from the Tigers' 2020 schedule — Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana and BYU — and, based on previous Missourian reporting, MU athletics combined cancellation penalties for those four games could amount to approximately $4.2 million.
With Friday's announcement, Missouri will now officially face Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama and Arkansas at home, and travel to face South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida and LSU this fall. Dates for those games are expected to be announced by the conference some time next week.