The Southeastern Conference solidified the final two games of Missouri's regular season Friday, announcing that Georgia will travel to Missouri on Dec. 12 and that the Tigers would round out the year heading to Starkville, Mississippi, for a matchup with Mississippi State on Dec. 19.
The shift in schedule is far from the first shakeup Missouri has seen in its initial 10-game conference-only slate. In fact, five other matchups — LSU, Vanderbilt, Florida, Kentucky and Arkansas — have all either switched dates or location this season.
Originally, the Tigers were slated to play Georgia in Week 8, on Nov. 14, and round out the year with Mississippi State on Dec. 5. However, because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, Missouri was down several scholarship players and had to postpone its originally scheduled matchup with UGA.
The SEC announced last week that it was reshuffling Missouri's schedule to have it host Arkansas this Saturday, and said it would announce when the Tigers would play Mississippi State at a later date.
The Georgia game comes on the same day the Missouri men's basketball team is set to host No. 5 Illinois in the Braggin' Rights showdown. That contest is set for 7 p.m. on what will be a busy MU sports day in Columbia.