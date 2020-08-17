SEC finalizes MU, league schedule for fall football

Missouri football’s schedule was put in bow and ribbon Monday evening, as the Southeastern Conference announced the final dates for the Tigers’ 2020 matchups.
The Tigers’ schedule is as follows:
- Week 1: Sept. 26 vs. Alabama.
- Week 2: Oct. 3 at Tennessee.
- Week 3: Oct. 10 at LSU.
- Week 4: Oct. 17 vs. Vanderbilt.
- Week 5: Oct. 24 at Florida.
- Week 6: Oct. 31 vs. Kentucky.
- Week 7: Nov. 7 BYE.
- Week 8: Nov. 14 vs. Georgia.
- Week 9: Nov. 21 at South Carolina.
- Week 10: Nov. 28 vs. Arkansas.
- Week 11: Dec. 5 at Mississippi State.
Earlier Monday, it was announced on “The Paul Finebaum Show” that Alabama would be traveling to Columbia to kick off the season Sept. 26.
Missouri last played Alabama in 2018, traveling to Tuscaloosa for a 39-10 loss to the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide. Before that, the Tigers lost 42-10 the last time Alabama traveled to Columbia. The Tide was also ranked No. 1 in that matchup in 2010. They also beat MU 42-13 in 2014 in Tuscaloosa.
Eliah Drinkwitz will make his Missouri head coaching debut against an Alabama team that finished 2019 ranked No. 8 in the final AP Poll and had an 11-2 record, with a 35-16 Citrus Bowl win over Michigan to end the year. Before last year, the Crimson Tide had made a College Football Playoff appearance every year since its inception in the 2014-15 season.
As previously reported, the Tide was added to MU’s schedule just 10 days before this afternoon’s announcement, as well as LSU.
Missouri’s Nov. 28 matchup with Arkansas, which was originally scheduled to take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, is moving to Columbia, both Missouri and the SEC announced Monday.
It was also reported Monday that Missouri will be allowing fans at Memorial Stadium for home games this fall. The stadium will be at “no more than” 25% capacity, a department spokesperson confirmed to the Missourian.
At that rate, there would be no more than about 15,655 fans allowed entry.
MU’s schedule was made nearly complete earlier this month, after a series of pandemic-related moves that included the conference moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule. That move eliminated four matchups — Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, BYU and Louisiana — from the Tigers’ schedule, leaving two new cross-division opponents to be added.
Times of the games are to be announced, and the dates listed — all Saturdays — may still be moved to a different day each weekend.