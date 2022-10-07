The season before Missouri’s entry into the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers rostered two players from Florida.
Darvin Ruise, manning a backup position at linebacker, and Elvis Fisher, a starting offensive lineman who missed the entire season because of an injury, were the lone Floridians.
Fast forward 11 seasons, and seven players on Missouri’s roster are from Florida. Of those seven, three rotate on the defensive side of the ball, including starting safety Jaylon Carlies.
The move to the SEC meant playing in Florida once every two seasons, stretching recruiting to one of the states with the most talent in the country.
Offering an outlet to SEC competition in the Midwest, Missouri has also grabbed big names from within its own state as well as from Kansas and Illinois. The influx of recruits from Southern states such as Florida, Georgia and others came from the work not only of Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz but also of that of the staff he has assembled.
“You have some guys on the staff who are from the Southeast or from the state of Texas or who have coached or played in the Southeast,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said.
“When you combine playing in the SEC with the background of this staff, I think that it all makes sense that they would be recruiting in those areas more.”
Recruits are likely to choose the school that offers them the best chance to win as well as the best route to the NFL. But in Missouri’s case, taking a stop in Florida once every two seasons means time to reach out to targets while also providing current players a return home.
Having the opportunity to play in their home state makes a difference.
Carlies returns to Florida this weekend, and he’s looking forward to seeing the crowd he will draw from friends and family. His mother’s family is from 20 minutes outside Gainesville.
“I know I’m having a big amount (of people show up),” Carlies said. “I’m pretty sure a lot of people on the team will as well. We are just trying to pack the stands up.”
It’s hard to quantify the number of recruits Missouri has landed or been attached to in the past 10 years because of its status as an SEC program. But the uptick of three-star and four-star talent has come in part because of its move to a stronger conference and the reach of its coaches.
In Trieu’s extended coverage of Midwest recruiting and trends he’s followed with the Tigers, he’s noticed how aggressive Missouri has been since the move, especially under Drinkwitz.
Going toe-to-toe with some of the biggest programs in the country, Drinkwitz has come out both a winner and loser.
“I know from talking to the kids how much they hear from (Drinkwitz),” Trieu said. “And a couple of them have mentioned in the past how much that made a difference, that they’re not just hearing from a position coach or their area recruiter but (that) the head coach is very actively involved.”
Some of the in-state recruiting battles have been “too uphill,” according to Trieu, but in the process of flipping a five-star receiver in Luther Burden III to being neck-and-neck with other top talent, “Missouri has battled to the end for a lot of these kids.”
Trieu noted it’s played a role in the past. The Tigers have nabbed some of the best talent because of the personal relationship Drinkwitz and his staff have built with the players.
Under NCAA rules, Drinkwitz and staff members are prohibited from talking with recruits on their game days. But that hasn’t halted any recruiting opportunities. Drinkwitz frequently visits the metropolitan areas of Kansas City and St. Louis.
“It’s more about just making your presence known, making it known that we find you important. ‘I could be almost anywhere else tonight, and I’m at your game,’” Trieu said.
And to Lakeland High School offensive lineman Devin Vass, communication is everything. The Lakeland, Florida, product recently received an offer from Missouri, and what sets the program apart for Vass is how it interacts with its targets.
“I like them checking up on me,” Vass said. “And I want to check up on them.”
Vass holds offers from three other Power Five programs: Kansas State, Maryland and Vanderbilt. The converted defensive lineman appreciates being updated, and although Missouri is later to the party, Vass is treating every offer the same.
“I have heard that (Missouri’s) running is easy to pick up on,” Vass said. “The coaches seem pretty straight up on what they want.”
A three-star tackle, Vass has heard similar compliments on his game from numerous team representatives regarding his speed and athleticism as a lineman. After transferring to a new high school and undergoing shoulder surgery on top of a position change, the offers are trickling in for the Class of 2023 recruit.
“I think as far as for me, I’m so new (to the position),” Vass said. “They can mold me how they want me to be instead of me already knowing all the techniques.”
For the Class of 2023, Missouri has collected 11 hard commits. Two of those are from Florida, one being three-star cornerback Shamar McNeil, who was recruited by defensive coordinator and safeties coach Blake Baker.
Given his two seasons as Miami’s defensive coordinator, Baker can assist on the Florida front. When at Miami, he secured two four-star commits and one five star. At LSU last season, he pulled four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan — who held offers from numerous Power Five schools — from Orlando, Florida.
But even a decade after joining the strongest conference in college football, Missouri has landed transfer players from Florida, a team it faces once a year; the Tigers landed arguably their most disruptive player on defense this season — Ty’Ron Hopper — from the Gators.
Hopper played three seasons with the Gators, playing in all 13 games last year. Now under Baker’s scheme, Hopper has thrived. He’s shown what Missouri saw in him that Florida might not have.
Drinkwitz was asked about watching Hopper last season against Missouri and if he thought the linebacker would fit into the Tigers’ play style.
“That gets into a tough question about college football,” Drinkwitz chuckled. “You’ve got to be ready for anybody to get into the portal at any time, I guess.”
Since his arrival, Hopper has started all five games, totaling 32 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.
But returning to Florida can pose a test to emotions. Baker noted Hopper is treating Saturday like another “faceless, nameless opponent,” but Drinkwitz added that emotions can spring up in that type of setting.
“I don’t think he’s thinking about it too much,” Tyrone Hopper, Ty’Ron’s cousin and teammate, said. “I think he’s thinking about the next game, trying to be 1-0.”
With a new staff at Florida, Ty’Ron Hopper sees Saturday as a regular game to prepare for. He can offer pointers to his teammates regarding the atmosphere in “The Swamp” or stopping the ground game of Anthony Richardson. But to Ty’Ron Hopper, it’s a business trip against the program to which he gave three seasons.
The transfer portal has opened many doors across the country for athletes to hop between conferences for a starting role. While Hopper stayed in the SEC, his new beginning at Missouri keeps him playing against some of the best talent in college football.
“I think that it gives (Missouri) a chance to have scouted him, gave them a chance to be familiar with him. And then for (Hopper), it allows him to stay within the same conference,” Trieu said. “It’s pretty wide open, but I think the familiarity with one another definitely helps in certain situations.”