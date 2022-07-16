Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz made his SEC Media Days debut last July in Hoover, Alabama, and will make his second appearance on Day 1 of this year’s event Monday in Atlanta.
Drinkwitz and three players — defensive back Martez Manuel, wide receiver Barrett Banister and defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire — all will be on hand to provide a glimpse into the season ahead for the Tigers.
One likely talking point for Drinkwitz perhaps best represents how quickly the landscape of a team in the SEC can change. Ahead of the 2021 season, Drinkwitz spoke about his confidence in quarterback Connor Bazelak, who was co-Freshman of the Year in 2020. However, Bazelak could not replicate that form in 2021, and after a disappointing campaign, transferred to Indiana.
As a result, Drinkwitz has a far more complicated decision regarding who will be starting QB in MU’s first game of the season against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1.
Drinkwitz will have a chance to talk about what he has seen from the four candidates in contention for the job. Tyler Macon and Brady Cook both saw game time last season, while the Tigers also brought in transfer quarterback Jack Abraham and four-star recruit Sam Horn.
Horn is also stellar athlete on the mound and could end up being drafted to play professional baseball during SEC Media Days. The MLB Draft begins Sunday and wherever Horn lands could play a factor into his decision to stick with football or jump straight to the pros in baseball. Horn is the No. 76 prospect according to MLB.com’s rankings and is also committed to play baseball for MU.
Drinkwitz previously said that he does not have a deadline for Horn to make a decision but expects all of his players who will be on the roster to be present at fall camp July 31.
On the other side of the ball, Manuel and McGuire will have the opportunity to talk about the state of the Tigers’ defense under new defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
MU hired Baker, who was previously a coach at Miami, to coach safeties in January. Shortly after, however, he was promoted to DC after Steve Wilks departed to join the Carolina Panthers in February.
Alabama, Georgia back for another deep run
Georgia avenged its loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game in a big way last season, defeating the Crimson Tide 33-18 to secure the national title.
This week, each team’s head coach will have the chance to talk about how their respective squads are reloading for another title run.
Alabama’s Nick Saban will address the media Tuesday and Georgia’s Kirby Smart will speak Wednesday.
The Crimson Tide lost seven players to the NFL Draft including star wideouts Jameson Williams and John Metchie III. However, in classic Alabama fashion, stars will be waiting in the wings on both sides of the ball.
Receiver Jermaine Burton transferred from Georgia to help give Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young — who will join Saban at SEC Media Days — another target. On defense, Alabama’s top two tackle leaders Will Anderson Jr. — who also will be speaking — and Henry To’o To’o both return.
Smart on the other hand has a far bigger hole to fill. The Bulldogs boasted one of the best defenses in college football last season, leading the nation in points allowed, but lost eight players who helped them achieve that feat to the NFL Draft.
However, defensive lineman Jalen Carter returns to fill the need in the trenches, while Nolan Smith, who registered 55 tackles and 3.5 sacks last year, returns at linebacker.
The Bulldogs also reload at quarterback, with Stetson Bennett returning along with their leader in receiving yards, Brock Bowers.
Kelly, Napier face first media week
Less than three years removed from a national championship, there is a new face on the sidelines in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Following the departure of Ed Orgeron, LSU moved in a new direction bringing in Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly. The face of Fighting Irish since his first season in 2010, Kelly has twice led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff with an abundance of players reaching the NFL.
Kelly will be expected to improve upon a 6-7 record for LSU last season, which ended with a loss to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Kelly’s first game leading LSU will be against Florida State. He also faces several tough conference tests, playing host to Alabama and traveling to Texas A&M. Kelly will speak Monday.
The other newcomer to the SEC is Florida head coach Billy Napier. Napier took the reins in Gainesville, Florida, after leading Louisiana-Lafayette to a 13-1 record last season. The Gators went 6-7 in their last campaign, which included an overtime defeat to MU in Columbia. Napier replaces Dan Mullen who was fired following the loss to the Tigers. Napier will speak Wednesday.
Conference realignment
The college football landscape turned upside down following the confirmation that Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC no later than the 2025-26 season. The more recent announcement that UCLA and USC will be joining the Big Ten has caused even more speculation as to the what future landscape of the SEC will look like.
Rumors are swirling as to other teams the SEC could target in this uncharted territory of major conference realignment. While none of these changes directly impact the 2022 season, coaches this week will undoubtedly have their take on the future of college football and the conference.