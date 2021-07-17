The last time Southeastern Conference Media Days took place, the world was yet to see its first case of COVID-19, and college athletes weren’t allowed to make money from endorsements. Barry Odom was Missouri’s coach, and much of the Tigers’ preseason hype surrounded new quarterback Kelly Bryant.
To say a lot has changed in the two years since — with Missouri, with the conference, throughout the world — would be an understatement. The 2021 edition of the event begins Monday in Hoover, Alabama, with Florida coach Dan Mullen leading off. Before a jam-packed week begins, here are four storylines to watch and what to expect from Missouri.
Alabama begins title defense
Alabama coach Nick Saban, receiver John Metchie and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis will speak in Hoover on Wednesday, as the defending champion Crimson Tide enter the season as heavy conference favorites.
Alabama lost 10 players to the NFL Draft in April, including quarterback Mac Jones and receivers Jaylen Waddle and Heisman winner Devonta Smith. The No. 3 receiver at the beginning of last year, Metchie saw an increased role as a sophomore after Waddle broke his ankle in October. He’ll be the Tide’s go-to wideout this season after recording 55 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.
Mathis was Alabama's defensive player of the year after posting 31 tackles and 1½sacks. He announced that he'd return to the Tide, putting off the NFL for at least one more year.
Notably absent from the week will be quarterback Bryce Young, who is entering his first year as a starter after playing sparingly in seven games last season. The former five-star recruit threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts.
Coronavirus still affecting activities
Media days were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the event is back this year, things haven't entirely returned to normal. Fans aren’t allowed inside the hotel where it's taking place, and anyone unvaccinated will be required to wear a mask.
And of course, there’s the elephant in the room: The spread of the Delta variant, which has grown especially prominent in SEC territory. The states with the most cases per 10,000 residents are Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Louisiana. At a news conference July 8, Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk estimated that only around half of MU athletes are vaccinated. MU announced March 17 that it plans to have full capacity at Faurot Field this season.
“If we have to pivot, we know how to do that, but it would be terrible to have to do that again if we did,” Sterk said. “So I think we’re full steam ahead, but it’s really going to be a point of emphasis with the SEC.”
New hires face first media week
Four new head coaches were hired in the SEC this offseason, three of whom will take to the sidelines against Missouri in the upcoming season.
South Carolina hired former assistant Shane Beamer. Clark Lea returned to his alma mater, Vanderbilt, for his first head coaching job. Bryan Harsin moved to Auburn. But the storyline Tigers fans may want to keep an eye on is that former MU offensive coordinator Josh Heupel is back in the SEC, this time as a head coach — albeit in perhaps the most thankless head-coaching role in the league, at Tennessee.
Heupel's time with the media is likely to center around one thing: How can he appease an infamously impatient Vols fanbase that has been anything but content recently?
He is Tennessee's fifth coach in 13 seasons, and the team is coming off a 3-7 season.
On the opposite end of the state, Vandy fans have every reason to be optimistic (as optimistic as Vandy fans can be) with the news that former fullback Lea is back in Nashville, following a successful stint as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator.
The Fighting Irish were a top-15 defense in all three years he was in the role, and though Lea's job at Vanderbilt may be less steadying the ship and more turning it right-side up again, expect plenty of positivity out of the Commodores camp.
Over to Columbia, South Carolina, where Shane Beamer is faced with an equally difficult task. The Gamecocks have the bottom-ranked recruiting class in the SEC this season according to 247Sports and are 6-16 in the past two seasons.
And recruitment isn't getting any easier, as Clemson continue to dominate the market in the the Palmetto State. Beamer has the qualifications to help South Carolina back to the light, having served as their recruiting coordinator in 2009 and 2010, when both Gamecocks classes were ranked top 25 in the nation.
Expect plenty of long-term talk when he speaks.
Auburn is the one team with a new coach that Missouri will not face this season, but the two teams will play in 2022.
It's new head coach Harsin's first Power Five role, but the second time he has taken over from Gus Malzahn, having done the same in 2012 at Arkansas State. Since then, he has spent seven seasons in charge of Boise State, and what he lacks in top-level experience he's made up for in results.
He put together a 45-8 record in the Mountain West with the Broncos, and at a program that demands success, that could hold him in good stead.
Drinkwitz to speak on final day
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz will have plenty to talk about at his debut in Hoover. Drinkwitz’s last press conference was March 20 after the Tigers’ spring game. In the four months since, the second-year coach has made two new additions to the coaching staff, lost six players to the transfer portal and added three. The NCAA also passed NIL legislation July 1, arguably the all-time biggest shift in the college football landscape. It will also be Drinkwitz’s first non-Zoom news conference in more than a year.
He will speak Thursday, the last day of the event. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and Harsin are also scheduled for Thursday.
Byers and Cook to appear with Drinkwitz
Of the 28 players joining the coaches at media week, one is an underclassman (Vanderbilt OL Bradley Ashmore). Ten of the remaining 27 are juniors. Both of Missouri's participants are among the 17 partaking seniors.
Drinkwitz and the Tigers have opted for experienced heads to represent the school in Hoover: defensive lineman Akial Byers and offensive lineman Case Cook.
Byers started four games in 2020, taking part in nine total. He has 56 total tackles in 41 career games as a Tiger, including 5½ for loss.
Cook not only started in 20 straight games for Missouri across 2019 and 2020 but played in all 731 of MU's offensive snaps last season. He was a team captain in 2020, making him an easy pick for Drinkwitz to take to Hoover.
Some fans may be surprised at the omission of quarterback Connor Bazelak or running back Tyler Badie, but as Drinkwitz enters his second season as head coach, the selections shouldn't be too surprising.
Byers and Cook exemplify a lot of what Drinkwitz spoke about during spring camp, so expect plenty of talk about leadership, character and camaraderie come Thursday.
And Missouri athletes won't be exempt from NIL discussion. The state recently became the 27th to pass name, image and likeness legislation, and Byers became one of the first MU players to capitalize on the change, signing with "Gaming with Athletes" company Yoke Gaming. So far, it appears Cook has yet to profit from his name, image and likeness.