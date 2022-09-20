The 2023 SEC schedule was released Tuesday evening on SEC Network. Missouri opens conference play Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt and finishes with its annual regular season finale against Arkansas.

The Tigers haven’t begun their 2022 SEC slate yet, opening this week with a road matchup against Auburn. In two seasons, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has an 8-10 record in SEC play.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you