The 2023 SEC schedule was released Tuesday evening on SEC Network. Missouri opens conference play Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt and finishes with its annual regular season finale against Arkansas.
The Tigers haven’t begun their 2022 SEC slate yet, opening this week with a road matchup against Auburn. In two seasons, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has an 8-10 record in SEC play.
Here’s Missouri’s 2023 in-conference schedule:
Sept. 30: at Vanderbilt
2023 likely will be Year 3 for Clark Lea, and each of the last two Commodore coaches, James Franklin and Derek Mason, beat Missouri at least once. Vanderbilt’s last win against Missouri started the long slide in 2019 that got Barry Odom fired.
While the Commodores haven’t started SEC play this year, they’ve handled FCS and Group of Five competition better than they did in 2021 on their way to a 3-1 start.
Oct. 7: vs. LSU
LSU will visit Columbia for the first time since Missouri knocked off the defending national champions in 2020. Former Missouri quaterback Connor Bazelak’s breakout game and a dramatic goal-line stand led to Eli Drinkwitz’s first win at Missouri.
Also making his return to Columbia could be Mekhi Wingo, a key fixture of Missouri’s 2021 recruiting class who left for Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the offseason. Wingo’s high school coach at De Smet, Robert Steeples, now coaches cornerbacks for LSU.
Oct. 14: at Kentucky
It might surprise an out-of-town fan, but the SEC East team not named Georgia that Missouri has had the most trouble with is Kentucky. The Wildcats had won five in a row in this series before a Missouri win in 2020, but Kentucky got back on track last year with a 35-28 win that wasn’t as close as the final score would indicate.
Oct. 21: vs. South Carolina
Missouri has handled South Carolina well over the past three seasons, though the Tigers likely will be underdogs in this season’s road matchup. Shane Beamer’s group has struggled against the upper echelon of the SEC, losing to Arkansas by two scores and getting blown out by Georgia, but the Gamecocks’ program seems to be on an upward trajectory.
Oct. 28: Bye Week
Nov. 4: at Georgia
Regardless of how many players Georgia may lose to the NFL draft, the Bulldogs continue to be an unstoppable machine that crushes everything in their path. Last year it was 15 and they’re still the overwhelming No. 1 in every poll.
Missouri last beat Georgia in 2013, the first of the SEC East title years under Gary Pinkel.
Nov. 11: vs. Tennessee
The Volunteers have won three in a row against Missouri, with increasing margins of victory. Josh Heupel, once Missouri’s offensive coordinator, leads a high-powered offense that he used to dominate the Tigers 62-24 last time Tennessee visited Faurot in 2021.
Nov. 18: vs. Florida
We’ll see how much of Missouri and Florida disliking each other remains with Dan Mullen no longer in Gainesville, Florida. New coach Billy Napier’s young tenure looks promising, starting 2-1 with an upset win over then-No. 7 Utah.
Missouri won last season in an overtime thriller, clinching bowl eligibility. Florida will likely feature a first-year quarterback in ‘23, as current starter Anthony Richardson is projected to go pro.
Nov. 24/25: at Arkansas
For now, this game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, but this game has been played on Black Friday every year except 2020 since 2014. It was officially moved as such for the 2022 game April 14.
The Tigers had won five straight against their recurring SEC West rivals until Arkansas beat Missouri 34-17 last year.
Odom is still the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator, and he helped take back the Battle Line trophy from his former team.