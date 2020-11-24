With less than a month left in the SEC season, the divisional races are more or less decided.
After a 63-3 walloping of Kentucky, Alabama looks like arguably the best team in the country and only needs to win one of its next three games to clinch a spot in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19. Alabama plays Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday and faces Arkansas the following week.
The combination of quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris has made the Alabama offense nearly unstoppable. The Tide lead the SEC in scoring offense at 49.4 points per game.
Jones has 18 touchdowns to only three interceptions with 2,464 passing yards, while Harris has 797 yards on the ground through seven games with 16 touchdowns.
In the East, Florida tightened its grip on the division with a 38-17 win over Vanderbilt. With a one-game lead and owning the tiebreaker with second-placed Georgia, the Gators need to win two of their next three games to clinch the division crown.
That shouldn’t be a huge issue with the team’s next three opponents — Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU — whichhave a combined record of 8-13.
Offense has also been a strength for Florida, which is second in the conference in scoring at just over 44 points a game. Kyle Trask is a Heisman contender with 2,554 yards passing, 31 touchdowns and only three interceptions this season.
It seems like a race for second place in both of the SEC’s divisions at this point in the season, with Texas A&M and Georgia occupying those positions right now.
Georgia squeaked out a 31-24 win over Mississippi State behind new quarterback J.T Daniels and looks to have found new life on offense after inconsistent performances behind walk on Stetson Bennett.
Texas A&M plays LSU after its game versus Ole Miss scheduled for last weekend was postponed. The only team with a shot at getting near A&M or Alabama in the West is Auburn, who used a 20-0 run in the second and third quarters to beat Tennessee 30-17.
Missouri and Georgia are the only teams mathematically in contention in the East, with Missouri’s rescheduled matchup against Georgia deciding second place if Missouri can win its remaining stretch of games.
It looked like Tennessee would be in the mix for the division after beating Missouri in Week 2 for a 2-0 start to the season, but five straight losses have derailed the team’s season and put coach Jeremy Pruitt on the hot seat.
Bottom feeders South Carolina and Vanderbilt sit just behind the Volunteers after opt outs and COVID-19 issues have depleted their rosters. Three of South Carolina’s starting defensive backs opted out of the season the week before the Gamecocks’ loss to Missouri and Vanderbilt had to pause team activities briefly after an outbreak.
In the West, first-year coaches at Mississippi State, Arkansas and Mississippi have struggled to quickly acclimate to life in the SEC. Sam Pittman is 3-5 at Arkansas with two controversial calls being the difference in losses to Auburn and LSU. Mississippi State is 2-5 with eight players opting out over the course of Mike Leach’s first season. Mississippi is 3-4 under new coach Lane Kiffin.