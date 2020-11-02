There’s been a decent amount of new things in the Southeastern Conference this season.
Four different programs brought in new head coaches and the schedule looks quite different from previous years, with each team playing 10 games against only conference opponents.
However, as we near the hump of the season, two performances have clearly remained consistent: Alabama‘s and Georgia‘s.
Alabama has won seven of the last eight SEC West titles and Georgia has topped the East the last three seasons. Both teams once again find themselves atop their respective divisions without much chance of being kicked from the throne.
Aside from a 4-2 No. 24 Auburn team that’s had two controversial wins, Alabama’s three other remaining opponents are below .500. Attaining another division title, perhaps a perfect regular season, as well, is certainly feasible.
It should be clarified that a 4-2 Auburn is certainly a threat; not so much to the division title, but to derail Alabama’s season. Again, if it weren’t for two calls that went the other way, this could be a 2-4 team. Auburn’s matchup with Alabama we likely be a loss, but so is the following matchup against a 4-1 No. 7 Texas A&M team. The Aggies’ lone loss this season was to Alabama.
The 4-1 Bulldogs find themselves in a similar situation with their biggest test coming this week in Jacksonville, Florida, where they’ll take on 3-1 No. 8 Florida in the rivalry known as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.
The Gators have put some of their best products in recent memory on the field, and this year appears to be their best shot at taking the division title from Georgia. The offense it showed Saturday wasn’t any less electric after nearly a month without playing football, putting up 41 points against Missouri. And the defense it showed Saturday may not be as bad as many thought, as Florida held the Tigers to just 10 offensive points.
Predictions aside, Florida-Georgia might be the most fun matchup of the SEC season. To this point, Florida is No. 10 in the country in points per game and No. 15 in yards per game. The Georgia defense is No. 12 in the country in opponent points per game and No. 13 in opponent yards.
Quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts will likely be seeing the toughest defense they’ve faced all year, but if Florida can show up on both sides of the ball Saturday, it’ll certainly stir the SEC East’s pot.
Saturday’s winner would need to win to stay on top of the division, a manageable task considering the Bulldogs’ and Gators’ remaining schedules. The teams’ remaining opponents include Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Missouri.