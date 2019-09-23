The cupcake portion of SEC teams’ schedules is nearly complete, and good riddance to it.
Week 4 saw many teams open conference play, but also some competitive non-conference matchups. Let’s start with the most intriguing.
No. 3 Georgia earned the conference’s best win of the season to this point, defeating No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17 between the hedges at UGA’s Sanford Stadium. Georgia entered the game as a two touchdown-favorite, but the Fighting Irish kept things close, and even led at halftime. Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm had a quiet game statistically, throwing for just 187 yards, but the junior’s lone touchdown pass came in the fourth quarter and gave Georgia a 20-10 lead.
Georgia’s bespectacled kicker Rodrigo Blankenship helped carry the Bulldogs for much of the night, making all three of his field goals, the last giving his team a 13-point fourth quarter lead. The win helps Georgia’s College Football Playoff résumé immensely, and brought Kirby Smart’s team to 4-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will host Missouri in Athens in Week 10.
In Oxford, Mississippi, Ole Miss played in another noteworthy non-conference game, losing to No. 23 Cal, 28-20. The ending of this game was nuts.
Down eight with 18 seconds left in the game on third-and-goal, Rebels receiver Elijah Moore caught a pass while behind the goal line. However, Moore’s momentum took him out of the end zone and he was marked down at the one as the clock continued to run. Ole Miss, without a timeout, scrambled to snap the ball, and was stopped on fourth down after a poor attempt at a quarterback sneak.
Had the refs reviewed Moore’s reception, though, there is a chance it would have been called a touchdown, as the ball appeared to be across the plane. The referees had the opportunity to stop play and review the call, but didn’t, and the Rebels dropped to 2-2 on the season. The game was refereed by Pac-12 officials.
In college football, it is tradition for the visiting team— in this case Cal, which plays in the Pac-12— to bring its conference’s officials to non-conference games. Conspiracy? Unlikely. There is no guarantee the call would’ve been overturned as the evidence was far from indisputable. And even if the call had been overturned, Ole Miss still would have needed a 2-point conversion to tie the game.
Ole Miss plays Missouri in Columbia on Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 12.
In an intra-conference game, No. 4 LSU handily defeated winless Vanderbilt in Nashville, 66-38. The Tigers cruised, but there is some serious cause for concern for the Bayou Bengals. Allowing 38 points to lowly Vanderbilt is not something championship contenders normally do. The Commodores gained 374 yards of total offense, which isn’t anything particularly impressive, but they were aided by two defensive touchdowns, including a pick-six late in the game. The good news for the Tigers is that the interception was thrown by backup quarterback Myles Brennan and not starter Joe Burrow.
Missouri will pay a visit to Vanderbilt on Oct. 19.
The best SEC matchup of the weekend was between No. 8 Auburn and No. 17 Texas A&M. The Tigers notched an impressive road victory in College Station, winning 28-20. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix didn’t do much throwing but the Tigers gained an impressive 193 yards on the ground. Auburn led by multiple scores for most of the game, but a late Aggie score made it a one-possession game.
Missouri’s “rival” Arkansas lost at home to San Jose State, 31-24. Nothing more really needs to be said about that one. The Razorbacks are 2-2 with their two wins coming over Portland State and Colorado State. Missouri plays Arkansas in Little Rock on Nov. 29.
In SEC East action, No. 9 Florida trounced Tennessee, 34-3. The Vols are now 1-3 and don’t have much hope this season. Tennessee hosts No. 3 Georgia this week and heads to Tuscaloosa two weeks later, so it is not getting any easier. Missouri hosts Florida and Tennessee on back-to-back Saturdays in November.
Kentucky lost to Mississippi State in Starkville, 28-13. The Wildcats host MU on Oct. 26.
And finally, No. 2 Alabama, which had the week’s lone cupcake, beat up on Southern Mississippi, 49-7. Yawn.