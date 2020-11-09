Missouri and the Southeastern Conference are nearing the home stretch of the 2020 season after Week 6, but a second spike in COVID-19 cases around the country has given the conference a possible roadblock.
The conference played all four scheduled games last week, but the league announced Monday that one team has stopped practice because of an outbreak, one game would be postponed and one coach contracted the virus.
After snapping a four-game losing streak with a 24-17 win over Vanderbilt, Mississippi State temporarily shut down all activities and its game against Auburn scheduled for this Saturday was postponed.
Texas A&M also paused practice Monday because of several positive tests after the team returned from its 48-3 win at South Carolina.
LSU's game against Alabama is now in jeopardy after multiple players tested positive and others are in quarantine after a Halloween party, according to Sports Illustrated. Ed Orgeron said Monday that the team has had to move other players to quarterback to account for losses because of COVID. The team is also thin at defensive back.
The Auburn-Mississippi State game will be played Dec. 12, the same day as Missouri's rescheduled game versus Vanderbilt and LSU's game against Florida.
Data released by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday stated the U.S. hit a record number of COVID cases Saturday, so teams could continue to run into problems with the virus going forward. Missouri hasn't had any key COVID absences since its win over LSU on Oct. 10, but Boone County had 222 new cases Nov. 4, the county's highest number since early August.
LSU, a team that has already rescheduled a game because of Florida's team shutdown earlier this season, has no schedule flexibility to make up a game against Alabama if it can't be played this weekend. The five other teams with games scheduled Dec. 12 will face the same predicament if they run into outbreaks of their own. Missouri has every week on its remaining schedule filled after rescheduling its game with Vanderbilt.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID on Monday after the team's 24-13 comeback win over Tennessee. The team isn't in jeopardy of missing any games currently, but now former Missouri head coach and current defensive coordinator Barry Odom will take over the head coaching duties until Pittman returns.
The two division leaders, Alabama and Florida, both seem to have the virus currently under control. After Florida's 44-28 victory over Georgia, the Gators and Tide are on a collision course for the conference championship game Dec. 19 if both teams can get there.
Because of a team outbreak, Florida postponed its game against LSU to Dec. 12 and moved its date with Missouri before eventually beating the black and gold Tigers 42-17 Oct. 31. If Florida or one of its opponents can't play during an upcoming weekend, it would be a juggling act to finish the season and play the remaining games before the conference championship in Atlanta.
Teams won't have to worry about bowl eligibility, since every team is automatically bowl eligible this season. However, without easy ways to move games around, teams could find finishing the season with all 10 games played a challenge with the increase in COVID cases and lack of schedule flexibility.
The SEC announced Monday that kickoff for Missouri and South Carolina is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 on SEC Network Alternate.