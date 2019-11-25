The second to last weekend of the season is a weird one in the Southeastern Conference.
If this were the NFL, it might be fair to consider some Week 13 matchups a bunch of pre-season games. Heck, for some teams, it’s practically another bye.
More than half of the matchups featured an SEC team against non-Power 5 teams. It was some of the biggest somebodies in the college football scene against many schools that are practically nobodies in relation to the big, bad SEC.
Surely you watched every minute of Alabama’s game against West Carolina. You must have cheered during every second of the Auburn-Samford game. UT-Martin vs. Kentucky had to have captured your attention like no other SEC game you’ve seen before, right?
Well, here’s to hoping not. There are much better uses of your time. Like watching grass grow. A paint drying viewing is another endeavor that is more thrilling.
Alabama outlasted Western Carolina 66-3.
Auburn edged Samford 52-0.
Kentucky narrowly defeated UT Martin 50-7.
Mississippi State barely topped Abilene Christian 45-7.
Even Vanderbilt got in on the fun, sneaking by East Tennessee State University 38-0.
That’s a combined score of 251-17.
One could argue that even LSU had a cupcake matchup. The No. 1 Tigers faced SEC-basement dwelling Arkansas and won 56-20.
All kidding aside, why are these layup games necessary? Why are Southeastern Conference teams playing such poor competition this late in the season? Why?
There’s no good reason. Not one that keeps the interest of competition at the forefront. And this year is not the first time such matchups happened.
Although it does not make complete sense, the actual answer is not difficult to discover: Week 13 serves as a warmup for the final week of the regular season.
It’s a week that is more than a wrap up to the season and one that often has major bowl implications. Pride is on the line during the final week of the regular season.
Week 14 is rivalry week.
It’s the week Alabama and Auburn face off. Kentucky gets Louisville. South Carolina sees its neighbor Clemson. Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Texas A&M and LSU. Florida and Florida State. Georgia and Georgia Tech. Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Man oh man, there are some great matchups and games coming up this weekend.
Notice there’s no Missouri-Arkansas on that list. Sure, this annual game is called the Battle Line Rivalry, but calling it a rivalry in the same breath as Alabama and Auburn is just disrespectful to the Iron Bowl.
In case you started to think Missouri-Arkansas is a rivalry, here’s this nugget from Tigers’ kicker Tucker McCann on Monday:
“It just kind of happened that way, I think,” McCann said. “Just because we had to have a rival coming into the SEC. There’s a trophy and everything, but I think it’s just another game.”
It’s not just another game this year, though. Missouri needs the win to become bowl eligible and avoid ending the year on a six-game losing streak.
But for much of the SEC, the final week of the season and the matchup that it signifies has meaning no matter the year or circumstances in which the two teams sit.
It’s a great week if you’re a college football fan. No better time, especially considering the Thanksgiving leftovers that often accompany it. (Hot take: Leftover mashed potatoes and gravy mixed with stuffing is better than when its fresh). But does there have to be a series of meaningless games the week before?
That probably won’t change anytime soon, but it’s a fair question. When the rest of the SEC is facing each other and fighting for bowl positioning, providing for terrific entertainment, why are other SEC teams wasting time with these easy games?
Oh well. If you must consume your late-season cupcake, SEC teams, at least make it quick.
We know you’re focused on rivalry week anyway.