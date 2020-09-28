Eliah Drinkwitz didn’t get a warm welcome to the Southeastern Conference Saturday, with a blowout loss at the hands of Alabama’s Nick Saban. However, the first-year coach from Appalachian State wasn’t alone.
New head coaches in the conference went a combined 1-3, showing the struggles of taking on a new roster for a conference-only season. Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin and Arkansas’ Sam Pittman each had debut defeats at the hands of No. 5 Florida and No. 4 Georgia respectively, while Mike Leach and Mississippi State shocked No. 6 LSU.
Pittman’s team looked promising out of the gate with a 7-2 lead late in the second quarter over the defending SEC East division champs, but a quarterback change spoiled any hope the Hogs had of an upset.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart yanked D’Wan Mathis and put in Stetson Bennett IV, who led Georgia on a 35-3 run to close the game. Bennett finished with 211 passing yards and two scores.
It was an impressive game for Bennett. The former walk-on was the Bulldogs’ fourth choice at the position a couple of weeks ago with transfers Jamie Newman and J.T Daniels hitting campus in the summer. Daniels‘ knee injury from last season at USC wasn’t fully healed and Newman, a transfer from Wake Forest, decided to opt out of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft, leaving Bennett as the only option after Mathis struggled out of the gate.
Bennett led the Bulldogs to a dominant victory with his second-half performance, so it looks like a quarterback battle is brewing in Athens.
Florida held off Mississippi 51-36 in a competitive but comfortable win behind the duo of Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts.
Pitts caught four of Trask’s six touchdown tosses for 170 receiving yards while Trask torched the Rebel secondary for 416 passing yards.
Mississippi’s offense looked good under Kiffin. Quarterback Matt Corall threw for three touchdowns and orchestrated an offense with 613 total yards on the afternoon.
Leach’s Bulldogs put the rest of the conference on notice with a 44-34 upset of LSU in Baton Rouge behind a dazzling debut from Leach’s air raid offense.
K.J Costello, a graduate transfer from Stanford, threw for a conference record 623 yards and had five touchdowns against a young Tiger secondary without All-American corner Derek Stingley Jr. because of illness.
Other than Mississippi State’s upset over the Tigers, the rest of the conference’s games went according to expectations.
Auburn held off Kentucky 29-13 at Jordan-Hare Stadium and Bo Nix showed signs of improvement. The sophomore had a trio of touchdowns against the Wildcats after an inconsistent season as a true freshman starter.
Texas A&M held on at home against Vanderbilt in an ugly nightcap to the conference’s first week. It held on to a 7-5 halftime lead for a 17-12 win behind 117 yards from running back Isaiah Spiller, but it wasn’t the kind of start the preseason top-15 team was hoping for against one of the worst programs in the conference.