In his last press conference of 2020, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz was candid and as opinionated as ever.
He discussed the latest round of COVID-19 tests for the Tigers, which ultimately sidelined them from a Music City Bowl appearance Wednesday.
He hated the change of plans for his team, explained his decision to send players home for the holidays and was critical of “social media warriors out there that have all the answers” for any beleaguering or belittling of players on Twitter timelines.
Drinkwitz said he had yet to reflect on his first season as head coach at Missouri, and noted it’ll take him “a couple of days to decompress and kind of see where we’re at.” However, he’s already got a new buzzphrase for 2021: “closing the gap.”
The now-second year Missouri coach has got to “figure out what the next steps are for this program to close that gap” between itself and the top of the Southeastern Conference’s East Division, he said Sunday. But closing that gap includes a laundry list of items for Drinkwitz to both assess within himself and with the program, despite the positives he saw in 2020.
“We took a step in the right direction this year,” Drinkwitz said. “If you would have asked me on one of these calls in the middle of June or July, if I honestly believed or assessed that we would be 5-5 at the end of the season, I’m not sure that answer would have been truthful if I would have said, ‘yes.’”
Schematics, leadership, player development, strength and conditioning, nutrition, prehab, rehab and recruiting were all apart of a long list off the top of Drinkwitz’s head, which is a lot to unpack.
However, the biggest piece at this point between Missouri and the Floridas and Georgias of the world is sheer talent, and that showed in this year’s losses to both teams.
The Tigers didn’t have the talent needed to stop Georgia’s George Pickens or Florida’s pass-catching duo of Kadarius Toney and Kyle Pitts in coverage. It didn’t have the bodies up front to break through an offensive line that included Georgia’s Ben Cleveland or stop defenders like Florida’s Zach Carter from getting to the passer.
Missouri has never been a program that’s consistently put together star-studded recruiting classes that compete with the blue bloods of college football, but Drinkwitz’s inaugural class is a promising sign of what’s to come.
The Tigers’ 2021 class is ranked No. 26 in the country by 247Sports and No. 20 by Rivals. Although it only has three commits, their 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 12 and No. 13 by those outlets, respectively.
The big difference-maker in recruiting will be if Drinkwitz can pull the top recruits from Missouri — particularly the four- and five-stars of the Kansas City and St. Louis areas — into his program. According to Rivals, only four of the state’s top ten recruits committed to Missouri in 2021, with only one of the top five in-state recruits signing with the Tigers.
Facilities will also have an impact on those recruits, and Missouri is off and running with plans for a new indoor football facility. Athletic director Jim Sterk said Sunday an announcement would be made on the location of the new facility by the end of January. The athletic department announced Tuesday that an anonymous donor gifted $10 million for the new building.
As much as schematics, culture and strength and conditioning are parts of building the Missouri that Drinkwitz wants to see, it’ll start with impactful talent. And whatever else needs to happen, Drinkwitz appears ready to take on the challenge.
“I’m going to relentlessly attack (that gap) for the next however long I have this job,” he said. “And quite honestly, I’m not going to quit until we get that gap closed or they tell me I’m not the right guy to do it.”