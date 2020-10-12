Last weekend in the SEC, it just meant more ... offense.
Missouri’s 45-41 shootout win over defending national champ LSU set the tone for a high-scoring week across the conference.
In College Station, Texas, Texas A&M upset No. 4 Florida 41-38 with a 26-yard field goal from Seth Small as time expired.
Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond had 338 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Isaiah Spiller had 174 yards and two scores.
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask had 312 yards and four touchdowns, but the Gators couldn’t overcome Texas A&M’s 543-yard offensive outburst in which it scored on all but two drives.
Neither of those shootouts was as high-scoring as Alabama’s 63-48 win over Mississippi in Oxford. Nick Saban got a victory over former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, but the new coach for the Rebels had one of the best offensive performances against Saban in recent memory.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral had 365 yards and two scores, leading an offense that had 647 total yards against a typically stout Alabama defense. The 48-point total was the most Alabama has given up against an unranked team in the AP Poll era.
But all of that offense wasn’t enough. Alabama matched that total and then some when it scored a touchdown on each of its final eight drives. Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones was 28-for-32 with 417 yards and two scores, while running back Najee Harris had 206 yards on the ground with five touchdowns.
Ole Miss’ defense undid any success the offense had by providing little resistance to Saban’s offense. Alabama made it into Rebels territory on every possession and scored a touchdown on nine of its 11 drives, with a Harris fumble at the 1 and a punt at the Mississippi 40 being the only times the Tide didn’t score.
If there was no defense on any of Alabama’s drives, the Tide would’ve had 764 total yards. Instead, with Mississippi defensive coordinator D.J Durkin’s unit offering all the resistance it could muster, Alabama finished with 723.
In Auburn, former Missouri coach Barry Odom and Arkansas almost pulled off a second straight upset over a ranked SEC opponent before a controversial call gave Auburn a 30-28 win over the Razorbacks.
Down 28-27, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was midway through leading the Tigers on a game-winning drive before fumbling a snap on a third-and-1 inside Arkansas territory. Nix spiked the ball after the fumble, which was called intentional grounding by rule, but he appeared to spike the ball backward, which would have resulted in a fumble.
The play was called intentional grounding with a 10-second runoff, and Auburn kicker Anders Carlson made a game-winning field goal on the next play.
Potential missed call aside, two missed 2-point conversions and a botched extra point also didn’t do Arkansas any favors and could have put the game out of reach before the final possession.
South Carolina got its first conference win of the season with a 41-7 win over Vanderbilt. It was the second week in a row the Commodores lost 41-7, with a blowout loss to LSU last week. Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris had 171 yards and two touchdowns.
Georgia continued the high-scoring trend across the SEC with a 44-21 win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs were down 21-17 at halftime, but quarterback Stetson Bennett IV led Georgia on a 17-0 run to end the game and give Georgia a 3-0 start to the season.
One of the few teams not to light up the scoreboard was surprisingly Mississippi State. Mike Leach’s Air Raid couldn’t get off the ground and his offense was scoreless with a safety being the team’s only score in a 24-2 loss to Kentucky.
Quarterback K.J Costello lit up the LSU defense two weeks ago but struggled again Saturday with four interceptions. After the game, Leach said he might need to purge any “malcontents” within the program, but the thing that needs purging might be an offensive playbook that has only produced 14 points over its last two games and has eight turnovers.
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson ran a balanced offense that took advantage of the Bulldogs’ mistakes with 120 total yards and a passing touchdown.