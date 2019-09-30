Imagine you’re Mississippi, and you find yourself leading Alabama 10-7 after one quarter in Tuscaloosa. On the list of things you should not do, getting outscored 31-0 in the second quarter is pretty high.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, that is exactly what they did in their 59-31 loss to the No. 2 Crimson Tide.
Ole Miss recovered well after Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith just over a minute into the game by scoring 10 unanswered points. But the Rebels could not stem the Tide, and Ole Miss didn’t score again until halfway through the third quarter.
Smith added to his long first quarter touchdown, finishing with a mind-boggling 274 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
All things considered, it wasn’t a horrible day for Ole Miss. The Rebels ran for 279 yards as a team, and scoring 31 on Alabama on the road is no easy task. But the loss is the Rebels’ second straight, with the previous one being a heartbreaker against Cal. Ole Miss is now 2-3, and will play Missouri in Columbia on Oct. 12.
Elsewhere, No. 23 Texas A&M had a hard time with Arkansas in Fayetteville, escaping with a narrow 31-27 victory. Arkansas has not looked great so far this season, but this performance against a ranked team could provide a bit of hope going forward.
The Razorbacks actually led 24-21 entering the fourth quarter, but a Kellen Mond touchdown pass early in the period gave the Aggies a lead that they didn’t concede. Arkansas cut the lead to one point midway through the fourth, but A&M kicker Seth Small nailed a 50-yard field goal with 3:52 left in the game that just about sealed the deal for his team.
Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies improved to 3-2 on the season. Their two losses have come to the only two ranked teams they have played, No. 1 Clemson and No. 8 Auburn. But their unconvincing display against Arkansas, probably the worst team in the Southeastern Conference West, will do little to inspire confidence in them going forward.
With the loss, Arkansas fell to 2-3 on the year, and 0-2 in SEC play. The Razorbacks’ upcoming schedule will make it tough to pick up their first conference win any time soon. The Hogs travel to Kentucky next week, then host Auburn, before they’ll travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face Alabama. Arkansas will play Missouri in Little Rock on Black Friday.
South Carolina got its season back on track with an impressive 24-7 victory at home against Kentucky. The Gamecocks badly needed a victory after Missouri ran them out of town a week ago. Carolina is now 2-3, and the path to six wins is still a rocky one, so the win over the Wildcats was absolutely necessary for Will Muschamp. South Carolina likely only has three more games in which it will be favored, so it will need to upset one of Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M or Clemson — assuming the team takes care of its other three opponents — to pick up bowl eligibility.
South Carolina’s victory makes Missouri’s 20-point win over the Gamecocks last week even more impressive
Kentucky is now 0-3 in conference play, but its schedule will lighten up a little bit in the coming weeks, sans a date with No. 3 Georgia on Oct. 19. Kentucky will host Missouri on Oct. 26.
The only other intra-conference matchup in the SEC over the weekend was No. 7 Auburn and Mississippi State. The Tigers won easily, 52-23. Auburn is now 5-0, with No. 10 Florida up next. Gus Malzahn’s team has two ranked victories already this season, but they’re still a way from being College Football Playoff contenders. The Tigers are yet to play No. 5 LSU, No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama.
Through five weeks, the SEC has five teams in the top 10: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Auburn and Florida. None of these teams have played each other yet, so the best is still yet to come.