Some say ”it just means more” in the SEC. If that is the case, the poor performances by some of its teams on Saturday must mean more, too.
Missouri’s 37-31 loss at Wyoming, which finished tied for sixth in the Mountain West last year, was bad enough. But it doesn’t begin to compare to the Tennessee debacle.
The Volunteers opened their season at home against FCS team Georgia State, which finished 2-10 last season, and proceeded to lose 38-30.
“I’m not saying their team’s better than ours,” said Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt after the game. “But today it was.”
Tennessee’s quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was fine, throwing for 311 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but the Vols rushed for just 93 yards as a team. Meanwhile, Georgia State picked up 213 yards on the ground, and scored 17 straight points in the fourth quarter to pull off the upset.
Joining the SEC East pity party is South Carolina, which lost its opener to Mack Brown’s North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte, N.C. The Gamecocks led 20-9 entering the fourth quarter, before allowing 15 unanswered points.
The Tar Heels were 2-9 last season (their scheduled game against UCF was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence) and took their coaching hat off of Larry Fedora’s head and put it on Brown, who coached the team from 1988 to 1997. Brown won a national championship at Texas, but this North Carolina team is not Texas and the Tar Heels definitely do not have Vince Young.
In the fourth quarter, North Carolina had two drives of 95 yards or more that ended in six, while South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley tossed two interceptions .
Elsewhere, Ole Miss lost at Memphis 15-10. Unlike Missouri, Tennessee and South Carolina, though, the Rebels entered the game as underdogs. Ole Miss is not expected to do much this season, as second-year coach Matt Luke is overseeing a rebuild. Still, it is not often that an SEC team is expected to lose against a non-Power Five conference team.
Arkansas won on Saturday, but didn’t really look good doing it. The Razorbacks, who were terrible last year and might be again , had their hands full with FCS team Portland State. The final score was 20-13. You’re forgiven if you didn’t tune in.
It was not all doom-and-gloom in the Southeast, though. The conference’s upper-echelon teams did their job on Saturday. No. 2 Alabama reminded Duke that it is a basketball school, winning 42-3. The Crimson Tide arguably still underperformed, waiting a whole quarter before finally scoring.
No. 6 LSU destroyed Georgia Southern 55-3 and No. 12 Texas A&M handled Texas State 41-7.
In the only inter-conference matchup, No. 3 Georgia went to Nashville and beat Vanderbilt 30-6. The Bulldogs’ star kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was a perfect three-for-three on field goals, including a 50-yarder.
The best moment of the day for the conference came when No. 16 Auburn’s quarterback, Bo Nix, threw a game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left to beat No. 11 Oregon 27-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Auburn’s head coach Gus Malzahn neglected to play it safe and kick a field goal, and instead allowed Nix a shot at the end zone. It paid off as the Tigers opened their season with a marquee victory.
All in all, the SEC had the day’s best victory along with its worst loss.
So, which means more?
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.