The headlines throughout the week were topsy-turvy.
COVID-19 hit the Southeastern Conference, and it came in the form of an avalanche. Two games were postponed, a program paused all football-related activities and two head coaches tested positive for the coronavirus.
Despite the conference postponing two matchups, the headlines continued to look upside down this weekend, thankfully because of the on-field results and not an off-field virus.
Of the SEC’s five games Saturday, three of the victors came into the matchup unfavored. Kentucky, South Carolina and Arkansas were all the underdog, or bets against the spread, in their respective matchups with Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi. The Volunteers and Tigers were both top-20 programs heading into Saturday as well.
Perhaps the most emphatic result was the Wildcats’ 34-7 win in Knoxville, which snapped a 36-year drought at Neyland Stadium for Kentucky.
The Wildcats also stuck to their brand of football in the win, forcing four turnovers, including two that translated into first-half scores. Eventually, senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano’s two pick-sixes led to his benching. Although he returned to the game, coach Jeremy Pruitt said after the loss that UT’s quarterback situation is “undecided” going forward.
The Gamecocks secured their win at home, a 30-22 victory over No. 15 Auburn. It was South Carolina’s first win over the Tigers since 1933. However, the performance was more indicative of Auburn’s inabilities than anything.
Despite outgaining its opponent both on the ground and through the air, Auburn let its marginal lead slip in the second half, and quarterback Bo Nix’s three interceptions turned into three scores for South Carolina.
Last, and maybe least important on paper, was Arkansas’ 33-21 win over Mississippi in Fayetteville. Despite the significance, or lack thereof, the game may have been the most fun of the three.
Matt Corral, who is No. 2 in the conference in passing yards to this point, was picked off six times by the Razorbacks. Turnovers translating into points was a theme of Saturday’s games, as two of the interceptions turned into touchdowns, including a game-icing pick-six from Arkansas’ Grant Morgan with three minutes left to play.
Perhaps even more impressive was defensive back Hudson Clark, who entered Saturday with zero career picks. After the game, he was No. 2 in the conference with three interceptions. Additionally, the Razorbacks’ website updated his bio, saying he declared the city a “NO FLY ZONE.”
In total, there were 20 interceptions thrown across Saturday’s slate of games. Seven of those came in Arkansas’ win. The Razorbacks are one of three SEC teams to this point in the top 12 in the country in turnover margin. Both Arkansas and LSU are plus-six to this point, and Kentucky is plus-four.