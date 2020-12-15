The status of Gus Malzahn’s job security almost seemed like an annual running gag, or at the least a topic of mild conversation. Still, it never seemed like Auburn would actually shake a stick at the idea.
To the surprise of many, including Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, it became reality this week when Auburn announced Malzahn’s firing Sunday. He’ll be paid the remainder of his contract — a $21.5 million buyout.
Malzahn went 68-35 with the Tigers. He left fifth all-time in head coaching victories. He also had the sixth-best winning percentage of coaches with a minimum of three seasons at Auburn. His teams made seven consecutive trips to bowl games. He also did something no coach had done before in school history: make multiple trips to national title games. Also, he’s one of three coaches with more than two wins against Alabama coach Nick Saban, joining the ranks of Steve Spurrier and Tommy Tuberville.
... So, what’s the causation for firing?
Auburn athletic director Allen Greene recommended the move to AU President Jay Gogue after a “thorough analysis” of the program, according to a release. The release didn’t specify reasons for the change.
Was it the 6-4 regular season? Losses to No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 9 Georgia aren’t unprecedented. A 30-22 loss to South Carolina is probably the only loss the Tigers expected to win. But still, especially in a pandemic year, anything can happen. And despite that, Malzahn notched another plus-.500 season.
Maybe it was recruiting? Auburn’s 2021 class is currently ranked No. 43 in the country, and it’s No. 12 in the SEC. Still — much like this pandemic season — it appears to be a fluke. Malzahn has notched consistent top-tier recruiting classes in years past, including the No. 7 class in the country in 2020.
With a perennial powerhouse up the road and Saban leading it, it’s possible that even if Auburn was the second-best college football team in the country, it still likely would be the second-best college football team in the state of Alabama.
And that makes what Malzahn did in Auburn all the more special. The program’s consistency, along with its BCS title appearance, will be hard to replicate.
But as nonsensical as Malzahn’s firing was, it’ll be interesting to see if the hire that replaces him is just as nonsensical. Auburn announced Tuesday it had formed a search committee to find Malzahn’s replacement, but only a list of the names on it was provided.
It’s unclear who the Tigers will hire or what kind of coach they’re looking for, but between an astronomical buyout and what are clearly high expectations, the shortlist doesn’t seem so impressive.
Louisiana’s Billy Napier, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze and Oregon’s Mario Cristobal all seem like legitimate options, but none garner the splash of Malzahn’s previous success and buyout. The closest to come to it is Cristobal, who said Tuesday he has not been contacted by Auburn.
The only other logical splash hire would be Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, who received a contract extension last December that put him in Ames through 2024.
There are plenty of coordinators worthy of head coaching positions: Clemson’s Tony Elliott and Brent Venables, and Alabama’s Steven Sarkisian to name a few. Still, considering the risk of moving on from a proven head coach, hiring a coordinator seems as risky as it was to fire Malzahn in the first place.
Beyond those options, Auburn will have to shoot for the moon. Maybe even the sun.