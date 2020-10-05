A year ago, five Southeastern Conference teams finished with a sub-.500 record.
Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi, South Carolina and Mississippi State went a combined 19-42 in 2019, winning less than a third of their games. But to this point in 2020, all have surprised, either with a win or other notable on-field performances.
Mike Leach’s Mississippi State team marching into Death Valley and duping defending national champion Louisiana State for what was an emphatic first win shocked the conference and showed that coach Leach’s air raid style of offense was ready to go to work in Week 1.
Stanford transfer K.J. Costello lit up the Tiger defense for 623 yards and five touchdowns. That yardage set an SEC record, and through two games, Costello has thrown the ball an impressive 119 times.
After snapping the conference’s longest winning streak with a season-opening upset of LSU, the Bulldogs snapped the conference’s longest losing streak a week later. MSU lost to an Arkansas program that was on a 20-game SEC losing streak.
Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks may be the most surprising SEC team all-in-all to this point. Overtaking a program that hasn’t seen even mild success since the mid-2010s is difficult, especially when it has a combined record of 4-20 over the last two seasons. However, if you’re rooting for the Razorbacks, it’d be hard not to feel some sense of optimism for the short term after the first two weeks of 2020.
Of course, the 21-14 win over Leach and Mississippi State was a shot of life into the arm of Arkansas. They’re already halfway to last year’s win record, and matchups with Mississippi and Missouri later this season appear winnable. And given the Bulldogs had come into the Arkansas matchup as 17.5-point favorites, it’d be less than surprising to see the Razorbacks pull off another upset bid this year.
There was even some promise in Arkansas’ 37-10 loss to No. 3 Georgia in Week 1. Prior to a breakout 22-point third quarter for the Bulldogs, the Razorbacks were up 7-5 at halftime.
Between that halftime lead, and Arkansas’ ability to slow the Leach air raid, the Razorback defense — helmed by former Missouri coach Barry Odom — will be a bright spot for the program to cling onto moving forward.
Much like Pittman’s Razorbacks, Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team also notched its first win in Week 2 {span}—{/span} a 42-41 overtime victory against Kentucky. Despite winning, the Rebels may have shown more points to improve upon than anything.
Not only did quarterback Matt Corral command the offense with a four-touchdown performance, but his 55 rushing yards also led the team. And defensively, Ole Miss didn’t do anything to slow the Kentucky ground game, giving up 408 rushing yards.
Kiffin’s team has another tough test ahead of it in No. 2 Alabama this week, with a game against Arkansas to follow, which will likely be much more indicative of the season ahead.
Of last year’s losing programs, only Vanderbilt and South Carolina have yet to record a win, but they’ve had their bright spots.
Most notably, Vanderbilt kept things close with a then-No. 13 Texas A&M team in its 17-12 Week 1 loss, but big plays from the Aggie offense crushed any chance of a win for the Commodores. It made Vandy’s Week 2 matchup with LSU all the more intriguing, but the defense proved disastrous in the Commodores’ 41-7 home loss.
For the Gamecocks, Colorado State transfer Collin Hill has picked up where incumbent starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski left off. Under his former CSU head coach and now South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Hill has passed for 502 yards through two games, completing 61.6% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns — all while being the most-sacked quarterback in the SEC.
Still, the Gamecocks haven’t put it together. Week 1 saw them lose a close game — a fourpoint4-point loss — to a ranked Tennessee team, and their Week 2 matchup with No. 4 Florida saw them in striking distance late … until they milked 7:43 off the clock in the final quarter while down two scores.
To this point, it’s safe to say South Carolina and Vanderbilt are still dwelling in the SEC’s basement, while Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State are on pace to move out if they keep projecting upward.
However, the Commodores and Gamecocks could soon have two new mates in the bottom of the SEC’s barrel in Missouri and Kentucky. The Tigers finished at .500 a year ago and are 0-2 in the Eliah Drinkwitz era, and Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are also winless two weeks into the season.
Between a pandemic and a 10-game conference-only schedule, this SEC football season was bound to be weird, and the conference’s usual bottom-feeders are certainly showing this season isn’t shaping up to be like those of recent memory.