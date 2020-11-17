When South Carolina relieved Will Muschamp of his coaching duties Sunday, it became the first Power Five program in the country to fire its head coach in the midst of a pandemic.
The firing became the first domino to fall in 2020’s coaching carousel. And with it, the Southeastern Conference could have some other coaches hop aboard.
It’s also worth noting that, before any other coaches lose their job this year, the situation at South Carolina shows it’s not wholly unacceptable to part ways with a coach in the middle of a season as shaky as this.
It’s no secret that Muschamp’s team wasn’t performing — 2-5 this season, with the defense consistently putting up abysmal performances — but his contract keeps him monetarily content until he can find a new job.
Muschamp’s buyout sits at $13.2 million. Some other coaches facing hot seats sit in similarly cozy financial situations. For example, if 1-3 Michigan was to fire Jim Harbaugh, his buyout sits in the $10 million range, and if winless Penn State was to move on from James Franklin this season, his buyout sits $38.4 million.
Turning to the SEC, there are five teams that have performed as poor or worse than South Carolina this season based on win totals: LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
Mississippi State and Missouri are certainly out of the question. Both hired first-year SEC head coaches this past offseason, and they’ll each have a multiyear grace period before their jobs could ever be in true jeopardy.
The next least likely move would be LSU moving forward without Ed Orgeron. The Tigers are coming off a national championship, and it’s clear they’re feeling some sort of hangover. Plus, according to The Advocate, Orgeron’s buyout is 70% of his remaining salary. That would total about $27 million in Year 1, with a decline each year.
Defensive coordinator Bo Pelini has also faced quite the learning curve in his first year back at the position he once held under Les Miles. It seems a quick fix for LSU would be to move on from Pelini. However, it’s unclear whether or not that will actually happen.
The tide of Tennessee’s season has certainly shifted. The Volunteers sit at 2-4 but were a preseason Top 25 program and started the year 2-0 with a win over South Carolina followed by a trouncing of Missouri. The program hasn’t won a game since Oct. 3, with losses to Alabama and Georgia, as well as Kentucky and Arkansas.
It has already been speculated that Tennessee could move on from Jeremy Pruitt, but the Volunteers’ 8-5 mark under him a season ago was their best since a 9-4 finish in 2016. Pruitt’s recruiting prowess has also been a strength, as both his 2020 and 2021 classes are No. 10 in the country. His departure would likely have a lot of long-term implications for the program’s future.
Last — and admittedly least — is Derek Mason at Vanderbilt. The program is winless so far this season, and Mason is 27-53 in his tenure as the Commodores’ head man.
Mason’s buyout is unknown, but if anyone in the conference has cause to be fired, it’s him.
Pruitt’s buyout is 60% of the remainder of his contract with Tennessee. Pruitt’s contract, which was extended before the season, will also increase his salary beginning in 2022. Hypothetically, if he were to continue receiving his annual salary of $3.8 million, his buyout would be somewhere in the range of Muschamp’s if he got fired today.