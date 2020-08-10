Missouri’s opponents were finalized Friday, and Tigers fans were hit with the news of playing Alabama and LSU, two of the last three national champions.
Somehow, worse news could be on the horizon.
Missouri and the Southeastern Conference still have plans to go forward with the 2020 conference-only fall season, but dominoes are starting to fall around the country with other conferences canceling or postponing play. The Mid-American Conference pulled the plug on its football season Saturday and the Detroit Free Press reported Monday that the Big Ten is planning on canceling the season. The Mountain West was reported to be going without a fall football season Monday as well.
The SEC isn’t there yet, but presidents and chancellors met virtually Monday, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk says the conference has not rushed its decision-making processes and is working to develop the “healthiest environment possible.”
“As of today, volleyball and soccer practices for the 2020 season are underway and we have every reason to believe that at this time football practice will begin as scheduled a week from today,” Sterk said.
“By being deliberate in our decision-making processes as a conference, I believe the SEC has given its teams the best opportunity at the chance to play this fall, and while we continue to explore all options available to compete, now more than ever, it is critical that we continue to educate, support and care for our 550 student-athletes who proudly wear Mizzou’s Black & Gold.”
News broke about a possible shutdown for college football Sunday night, prompting a social media movement by players. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and players from around the country tweeted out graphics and the hashtag “#WeWantToPlay” with a graphic made by Washington State lineman Dallas Hobbs.
The graphic stated players wanted to play and that they wanted to create a college football players association and have established health protocols during a fall season, among others.
Many Missouri players, including preseason All-American linebacker Nick Bolton, linebacker Jamal Brooks and tight end Daniel Parker Jr., shared the hashtag on social media.
Plenty of players expressed their desire to play, but others also expressed concern over the possibility of contracting a virus that has caused over 161,000 deaths nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Yea I wanna play but I’m not getting COVID,” Freshman wideout Jay Maclin said via Twitter.
With doubts rising on the possibility of a season, the hashtag and social media campaign were stands from the players who want to be on the field this fall.
“As far as the hashtag, that felt like my chance to let out a final cry for the season,” Brooks messaged. “I saw a lot of reporters saying that people made votes, and emergency meetings were taking place, and the words “we want to play” are just that, us, student-athletes saying that we want to play. Lastly, I want to say that everyone out there has a part to play in this COVID fight, MASK UP MIZZOU!””