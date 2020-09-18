For Missouri and the rest of the Southeastern Conference, the magic number to play football will be 53.
That's how many scholarship players each team will need to suit up for games Saturdays along with other positional minimal thresholds announced in a conference release Friday.
The minimum position requirements are: one quarterback, seven offensive linemen (one must be a center) and four defensive linemen. Teams will have an option to play if they're under the thresholds, but otherwise the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest upon approval by Commissioner Greg Sankey.
If a team is above the player and position minimums, it can still request for a game to be rescheduled or declared a no contest. A team can present data, including the number of players unavailable to play, that show the game will be unable to move forward as scheduled. Then, the commissioner can make the call on if the game can be rescheduled or made a no contest. The commissioner is the only one with the power to postpone or cancel games, per the release.
Missouri is currently in good shape to clear those thresholds before its season-opener Sept. 26 against Alabama at Memorial Stadium. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced Wednesday that 12 players would be out because of a positive COVID-19 test or by being in quarantine because of contact tracing. Missouri would still be over the minimum of 53 since the team has 81 scholarships, a reduced number from the usual 84 because of NCAA sanctions.
With the team testing Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, Missouri still has to get through a couple rounds of testing before it knows its status for sure. It also is without two more scholarship players after Maurice Massey and Chris Daniels opted out of the 2020 season.